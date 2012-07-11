TEXT-Fitch: stability mechanism not sticking to euro sovereign CDS

July 11 - The recent stabilization respite was brief as credit default swap (CDS) spreads on European sovereigns widened again, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor. CDS on western European sovereigns widened 2.6% last week. The selloff was once again led by two of the most pressured sovereigns of late. 'Market concerns over the European Stability Mechanism have had the most notable effect on Spain and Italy thus far, with spreads moving out 13% and 11%, respectively,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger. Spreads also widened again for European banks (3.5%). Swiss, British and Italian banks were punished most. 'Deutsche Bank AG led all underperforming banks with CDS coming out 18%, while Barclays was another notable underperformer,' said Allmendinger. Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features. The 'Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor' is available by clicking on the above link. Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at '' Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the development of fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide range of data, analytical tools and related services. The division is also the distribution channel for Fitch Ratings content. The Fitch Group also includes Fitch Ratings and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. For additional information, please visit 'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com'; and 'www.fimalac.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor