TEXT-S&P revises criteria for rating social housing providers
July 11, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises criteria for rating social housing providers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 11 - In a report published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
outlines its revised methodology and assumptions for assigning stand-alone
credit profiles (SACP) to social or public housing providers, the first stage in
assigning issuer credit ratings (ICRs) to these entities (see "Public And
Nonprofit Social Housing Providers: Methodology And Assumptions"). Because these
providers perform a public service and are instrumental in meeting government
housing goals, we apply our criteria for government-related entities to arrive
at the final ICR, and may also apply our group methodology criteria where
appropriate.

The criteria assign SACPs to social housing providers using a framework that 
considers the enterprise profile and financial profile of the entity. Industry 
risk, economic fundamentals and market dependencies, and market position 
determine the enterprise profile. Financial performance, debt profile, 
liquidity, and financial policies inform the financial profile assessment. 

These criteria fully supersede "U.S. Public Housing Authority Issuer Credit 
Rating," published Nov. 13, 2007, and "Credit Approach To Rating Social And 
Public Housing Providers," published Nov. 30, 2004.

They apply to ratings on public and social housing providers globally that we 
believe primarily fulfill public service missions, rather than seeking to 
maximize profit, and where we believe any surpluses are reinvested or 
distributed for public service purposes. Examples of these entities include 
public housing authorities in the U.S., public housing providers in Sweden, 
and social housing providers in the U.K. and Netherlands. 

The criteria do not apply to for-profit entities or associated groups of 
entities without a public service mission, even if they operate in affordable 
or social housing markets; such entities will be evaluated using "Key Credit 
Factors: Global Criteria for Rating Real Estate Companies" (published June 21, 
2011).

We believe the revised criteria will lead to few rating changes, and that any 
such changes should be within one notch of the existing rating. These criteria 
are effective immediately for all new and outstanding social housing provider 
ratings. We plan to review all outstanding ratings within six months of the 
date of publication.

Further information about the criteria can be found in "Credit FAQ: 
Introducing The New Criteria For Public And Nonprofit Social Housing 
Providers," also published today.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

