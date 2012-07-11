TEXT-S&P cuts Overseas Shipholding to 'CCC+', outlook is negative

Overview -- U.S.-based Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. will face increasing liquidity constraints when its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility matures in February 2013 and is replaced by a smaller, $900 million facility. -- We are lowering our ratings on the global energy transportation company, including lowering our long-term corporate credit rating to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. -- The outlook is negative, reflecting our concerns about the company's ability to address its liquidity challenges. Rating Action On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered our ratings on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC+' from 'B-', the same as the corporate credit rating. The '3' recovery rating remains unchanged, indicating our expectation that lenders will receive a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in a payment default scenario. Rationale The downgrade reflects our belief that OSG may not generate enough internal cash flow to meet debt maturities and capital commitments for new vessel deliveries in 2013. Unless OSG raises funds, for example through asset sales or new borrowings, we believe the company will have insufficient funding by February of next year, when a smaller $900 million forward-start facility replaces the existing $1.5 billion revolver. The company is facing a potential funding gap in 2013. As of March 31, 2012, OSG had borrowed $256.1 million more under its existing revolver than the commitment under the forward-start facility. And the gap could increase if the company draws further on its revolver. In addition, OSG has roughly $63.6 million outstanding under its $75 million 8.75% debentures that mature in December 2013 and $53.2 million in remaining capital commitments for vessels scheduled for delivery in 2013--a total of $372.9 million. As of March 31, 2012, OSG had $226.7 million in cash, and its reported cash from operations for the preceding 12 months was negative $62 million. The company has stated that it is exploring ways to improve liquidity, including increasing the forward-start facility, obtaining incremental bank financing, and raising debt or equity. The company could also potentially enter into sale-leaseback transactions on a portion of its fleet, which is largely unencumbered. New York City-based OSG is one of the world's leading liquid bulk shipping companies. As of March 31, 2012, the company operated a fleet of 113 vessels (67 owned, 46 chartered-in), totaling about 10.8 million deadweight tons. The company will take delivery of two vessels in 2013, bringing its total fleet to 115 vessels. Operating both internationally and domestically in the competitive shipping industry, the company has high debt leverage and substantial revenue exposure to volatile spot markets. Positive credit factors include a well-established market position in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products and long-standing relationships with its customers, mostly major oil companies that have solid credit quality. We categorize OSG's business profile as "weak," its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and its liquidity as "weak" under our criteria. Although OSG continues to benefit from its more stable and profitable U.S. domestic shipping business (39% of time charter equivalent revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2012) and its international liquefied natural gas (LNG) and floating storage and offloading (FSO) shipping businesses. (OSG doesn't report LNG or FSO revenues but instead reports earnings from these joint ventures on an equity basis.) We expect the company's overall operating prospects to remain vulnerable to volatile spot market rates in the international crude oil and product shipping segments (61% of TCE revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, but a higher proportion of OSG's ship assets). In the first quarter, 100% of its Very large crude carriers (VLCCs) revenue days from its international crude business were in the spot market (current market prices). Spot market rates are especially vulnerable to the slowing global economy, tanker supply overcapacity, and event-driven geopolitical risks. VLCCs account for 29% of international crude vessel revenue days but have the most volatile rates, compared with smaller tankers. For example, for first quarter 2012, average spot market TCE rates on VLCCs were up by 0.7% compared with first-quarter 2011 and down 75% from the strong first quarter of 2008. OSG's financial profile remains weak because of prolonged low tanker rates, operating losses, and its significant debt burden. The company has been cutting costs, eliminated dividends, gradually reduced lease/charter-in expenses, and negotiated reductions in the company's ship delivery commitments. Despite these measures and a modest rebound in rates during the first quarter of 2012, quarterly year-over-year losses remained relatively flat as a decline in fleetwide TCE revenues offset cost savings. For the quarter ended March 31, 2012, the company reported a net loss of $34.8 million, versus a loss of $34.6 million in the same period a year earlier. However, for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, credit measures deteriorated; debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases including time and bareboat charters) spiked to 25.4x from 18.3x the prior year. Over the same period, funds from operations to debt weakened to 5.3% from 6.2%, and EBITDA to interest coverage slipped to 0.8x from 1.1x. As of March 31, 2012, lease-adjusted debt was $3.4 billion. OSG's financial profile will likely remain highly leveraged over at least the next two years, with funds flow from operations to debt of 5%-10%. We expect that credit measures will fluctuate, primarily because of the high proportion of revenue days exposed to very volatile spot market rates. Liquidity OSG has weak liquidity in our assessment. As of March 31, 2012, cash sources included existing unrestricted cash balances of $226.7 million and $343.8 million in availability under its $1.5 billion revolving line of credit, after taking into consideration $10.1 million of outstanding letters of credit. Our liquidity assessment takes into account the lower revolver commitment of $900 million from the forward-start facility that will replace the existing revolver in February 2013. Our estimated sources of funds do not include potential asset sales because these are not assured. However, about 71% of the book value of OSG's fleet is unencumbered, providing an additional potential source of liquidity. We expect OSG to use its liquidity sources primarily for debt service and for capital expenditures. Uses of cash include paying the difference between the revolver and the forward-start facility that takes effect in February of next year. As of March 31, 2012, OSG had borrowed $256.1 million more under its existing revolver than the commitment under the forward-start facility. And the gap could increase if the company draws further on its revolver. Uses of cash also include debt maturities of about $63.6 million in 2013 and $53.2 million due on contracts (which cannot be canceled) for the construction or purchase of vessels through 2013. In accordance with Standard & Poor's liquidity methodology and assumptions, in our view, the relevant aspects of OSG's liquidity include: -- A potential deficit of cash sources relative to uses over the next 12 months; -- Indications of a poor standing in credit markets, as reflected in serious stock price decline (the current share price is down by roughly 60% from a year ago) and wide spreads on its bonds; the company retains core bank relationships, however. As of March 31, 2012, OSG was in compliance with and had moderate cushion on all its financial covenants. Financial covenants limit secured debt to 30% of assets (as of the credit agreement date) and investments in joint ventures (except LNG joint ventures) to 30% of total assets. The credit agreement also requires maximum leverage (debt to total capitalization) of 0.6x, minimum net worth of no less than $1.2 billion, and minimum unencumbered tangible assets to unsecured debt of 1.5x. Financial covenants under the forward-start facility are more restrictive and will begin testing on Dec. 31, 2012. The financial covenants use a different definition of debt than Standard & Poor's. We expect the company to continue to meet its covenant requirements. Recovery analysis Please see the upcoming recovery report on OSG, to be published on RatingsDirect after this press release. Outlook The outlook is negative. We believe OSG is facing increasing liquidity constraints, with a potential funding gap in 2013. As of March 31, 2012, the amount the company had borrowed under the existing revolver exceeds the forward-start facility total by $256.1 million. And the gap could increase if the company draws further on its revolver. We would lower the ratings further if we believe there is increasing likelihood the company will not be able to meet the funding gap, if we see increasing likelihood of a financial covenant breach, or if cash and revolver availability falls to less than $200 million. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company raises funds to meet its 2012 and 2013 obligations and restores adequate liquidity. 