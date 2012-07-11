TEXT-Fitch: low rates may drive shifts in U.S. banks' securities

July 11 - The prolonged low interest rate environment, which continues to pressure U.S. bank's net interest margins and investment yields, is likely to keep banks focused on the need for more balance sheet restructuring over coming quarters, according to Fitch Ratings. Absent a near-term increase in rates, which now appears less likely given the Federal Reserve's ongoing commitment to accommodative monetary policy and a weakening global macro outlook, we believe U.S. banks will continue to face challenges in generating spread income and improving margins as Treasury yields remain near historic lows. As a result, we expect that many institutions, particularly larger banks with substantial amounts of excess liquidity, will review investment strategies carefully in the face of persistently weak spread income and soft loan demand. Larger banks (defined as those with assets greater than $10 billion) have experienced the most margin compression over the last year, with an average net interest margin of 3.44% in first-quarter 2012, a decline of 19 bps compared with the prior year period, according to the FDIC's most recent banking quarterly. We note that many banks may have developed investment strategies during the 2007-2010 period that rested on the assumption that interest rates would rise, in step with a cyclical recovery in economic activity and loan demand. As yields have fallen and hopes for a healthy global recovery have dimmed, we believe some institutions are likely to undertake broader balance sheet restructuring, increasing exposure to higher-yielding securities, potentially including corporates, CMBS, and CLOs. Given the tepid economic recovery, many banks continue to operate with excess liquidity since corporate loan growth continues to be modest. In turn, most banks have reinvested the additional cash flow into the securities portfolio, particularly MBS. With the low rate environment expected to continue, decisions regarding future investments in the securities portfolio will likely pose even greater challenges for bank treasurers as 10-year Treasury yields again approach all-time lows near 1.50%. Notably, for most U.S. banks, MBS comprises a large portion of the securities portfolio. For Fitch-rated banks, total MBS averaged 69% of total securities at first-quarter 2012, and the median was also 69%. This represented a significant increase over the same period in 2007, when MBS comprised on average 30% of total securities, with a median of 25%. We expect many banks to take a closer look at asset allocation in their investment securities portfolios moving into the third quarter. As second-quarter bank earnings season kicks off, we expect to focus carefully on changes in the composition of bank investments, as well as possible guidance from management on future strategies to cope with the negative fall-out from persistently low interest rates. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.