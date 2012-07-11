fitch: strategy over scale in chemicals m&a

July 11 - Mergers and acquisition activity in the chemicals space has been proceeding at a more measured pace this year, and deals that have been completed were driven by strategy rather than scale, says Fitch Ratings. We believe the slower M&A pace likely reflects a healthier chemicals industry where more participants view themselves as acquirers or feel they have compelling standalone growth prospects. Recently completed deals have largely been strategic moves allowing a company entry into more specialized spaces and diversifying product portfolios. Strategic acquisitions typically have greater potential upside allowing for greater deal multiples, underscored by an examination of recent historical deal multiples. The median Fitch calculated transaction multiple for chemicals companies has increased to 9.3x for the LTM period ended May 31 compared to 8.9x in 2011 and 8.0x in 2010. Last week, Eastman Chemical Co. (rated 'BBB' with a Negative Rating Outlook by Fitch) completed its multibillion dollar acquisition of Solutia Inc., which helped to extend its global reach and also added businesses with unique technologies and differentiated products. The recent Cabot Corp.-Norit N.V. merger gives Cabot entry into the activated carbon market, while Monsanto Co.'s (A+/Stable) purchase of Precision Planting, Inc. allows it to provide solutions beyond seeds, traits, genomics, and herbicides to boost crop yield and farm productivity. Looking ahead, we believe potential M&A activity will be tilted toward strategic acquisitions and likely centered in the specialty chemicals sector. Funding the deals has been relatively easy, as debt borrowing costs remain very attractive. Investor demand for chemicals debt has also allowed companies robust access to markets. In addition to debt financing, chemical companies have used cash balances and even equity financing, both of which remain alternative options of funding for many. We note there does not seem to be a pressing need for chemicals companies to engage in M&A as a growth motivator as the chemicals industry benefits from healthy, mid-to-peak cycle earnings. For the most part, balance sheets have strengthened, and companies are flush with cash, limiting the number of distressed assets available. Exceptions include companies overly exposed to Europe and those dependent on high-priced oil feedstocks. While chemical companies aren't under immediate pressure to achieve growth via M&A, economic challenges remain. A slowdown of the U.S. recovery, further European economic weakness, and/or lower Chinese economic growth could dampen revenues and earnings. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings