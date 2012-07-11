TEXT-Fitch affirms Lombard Odier at 'AA-', outlook is stable

July 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Geneva-based Lombard Odier & Cie's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-', Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-', Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'No Floor'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The ratings are based on Lombard Odier's well-established and geographically diversified private banking franchise, predictable and resilient profitability, its low risk appetite and exposure, strong funding and capital position and its impeccable track record in avoiding operational or credit-related losses. The bank's ratings also take into account Lombard Odier's sensitivity to the currently sluggish global financial markets and the strong appreciation of the Swiss franc, weighing on Lombard Odier's still sound profitability since 2009. In Fitch's view, recent regulatory developments and the generally increasing political pressure on the Swiss private banking industry have increased the risk of litigation or other potentially sizeable one-off charges. While the agency considers the bank's control framework to be sound and the likelihood of such charges to be low, Lombard Odier's ratings are sensitive to any sizeable litigation-related charges and any corresponding reputational damage. Failure to successfully execute its growth plans for asset management (Lombard Odier Investment Managers, LOIM) or inability to adjust its cost base if the operating environment for wealth managers remains sluggish in the medium term could also put downward pressure on Lombard Odier's ratings. Given the bank's high ratings compared to peers, upside rating potential is limited. Reflecting its roots, private banking still dominates Lombard Odier's business and risk profile. At end-2011, private client wealth management accounted for the majority of Lombard Odier's assets under management (AuM; CHF142.1bn in total), followed by LOIM and custody-like accounts. The bank's operating profitability held up well in 2011 and H112. This was helped by reasonable net new money inflows and good cost control, and was despite considerable negative market and FX movements affecting its AuM base. The bank's good financial flexibility remains an advantage in the current environment and Fitch expects Lombard Odier to continue reporting sound profitability. Lombard Odier mainly acts on its clients' behalf, and a well-established risk-management framework and low risk appetite minimises risks for the bank. The bank remains exposed to reputational and operational risks due to its business model, but losses relating to these risks have been small to date. Lombard Odier consistently maintains a very liquid, short-term and low-risk balance sheet. The bank's capital base consists almost entirely of core Tier 1 capital and both risk-weighted and un-weighted balance-sheet leverage remains low (Tier 1 and equity/assets ratios of 20.2% and 10.5% respectively at end-2011). Lombard Odier's legal form is that of a partnership with partners assuming unlimited joint liability for the bank's obligations. In Fitch's view, support from the Swiss authorities cannot be relied upon. Support from within the Swiss private banking sector is possible but has not been factored into Lombard Odier's ratings. If needed, creditors would have recourse only to the partners, including their personal wealth. Founded in 1796, Lombard Odier is the second-largest of Switzerland's 12 remaining traditional private bankers by AuM (after Pictet & Cie, 'AA-'/Stable). At end-2011 it employed around 2,000 staff in around 25 domestic, European and global locations. A full rating report on Lombard Odier & Cie will be available on www.fitchratings.com in the coming weeks. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011 and 'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' dated 23 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria