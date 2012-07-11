FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates U.S. for-profit hospital recovery analysis
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates U.S. for-profit hospital recovery analysis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the U.S. for-profit hospital operators rated below ‘BB-', including: --Community Health Systems, Inc.; --HCA Holdings Inc.; --Tenet Healthcare Corp. The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ under the following headers: Rating and Research >> Corporate Finance >> Leveraged Finance >> U.S. Leveraged Finance >> Healthcare Recovery Models Contact: Megan Neuburger Senior Director +1-212-908-0501 Fitch, Inc. 1 State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Robert Kirby Director +1-312-368-3147

