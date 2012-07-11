TEXT-Texas water utilities remain stable despite drought: Fitch

July 11 - Texas water utilities have endured the current drought without significant negative effects, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. In addition, concerns have somewhat abated that dramatic water usage curtailment will result in plummeting cash flows. ‘2011 was the most severe single-year drought since record-keeping began in 1895, but historical preparation provided a strong buffer for municipalities,’ said Doug Scott, Managing Director in Fitch’s U.S. Public Finance Group. ‘However, agriculture and wildlife have been severely affected. Estimated agricultural losses topped $7.6 billion for the year.’ Fitch is cautiously optimistic that overall 2012 results will either be similarly stable to 2011 or show only a modest weakening of Fitch-rated credits. Utility drought restrictions going into the summer months are largely on par with, or even reduced from, this time last year. As a result, Fitch does not anticipate customer conservation to increase significantly relative to last year’s levels. The La Nina conditions that sparked the current drought appear to be easing, but significant improvement is not forecasted over the next few months. Meteorological models anticipate the drought to persist or intensify in roughly the middle portion of the state through September. Fitch’s full report, titled ‘The Texas Drought: Quenching the Thirst’, is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Doug Scott Managing Director +1-512-215-3725 Fitch, Inc. 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 2010 Austin, TX 78701