TEXT-S&P raises short-term rtgs on 8 Brazilian financial institutions
July 11, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises short-term rtgs on 8 Brazilian financial institutions

July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term ratings
on the following Brazilian financial institutions to 'A-2' from 'A-3':
     -- Banco Bradesco S.A.;
     -- Banco Citibank S.A.;
     -- Banco do Brasil S.A. (BdB);
     -- Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A.(BNB);
     -- Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.;
     -- HSBC Bank Brasil S.A.;
     -- Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.; and
     -- Banco Itau BBA S.A.
All other ratings and outlooks remain unchanged. The change does not reflect 
an improvement in our view of these banks' short-term creditworthiness.


The rating action on these entities, which include six private universal banks 
and two government-related entities, mirrors the same rating action we took on 
the short-term foreign currency rating on Brazil (see "Brazil Short-Term 
Foreign Currency Rating Raised To 'A-2' On Criteria Change; Long-Term Rating 
Affirmed; Outlook Stable," published on July 9). The upgrade results from the 
revision of our criteria on the linkage between the long-term and short-term 
ratings on sovereigns. According to the criteria, a short-term rating on a 
sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating by applying a linkage 
that is consistent with that applied to corporate entities. 

The short-term ratings on the six private universal banks  currently are the 
same as, or limited by, the sovereign rating on Brazil due to their large 
asset exposure to it. Mostly, this exposure is both in their investment and 
loan portfolios. We do not anticipate their sovereign exposure to change.

The ratings on BdB are limited by the sovereign rating on Brazil and continue 
to reflect our view of its "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government 
support. The latter is based on our assessment of BdB's "very important" role 
for the government and its "very strong" link to the Brazilian government.

In addition, the ratings on BNB are the same as the sovereign rating on Brazil 
and continue to reflect our view of its "very high" likelihood of 
extraordinary government support. The latter is based on our assessment of 
BNBs "very important" role for the government and its "very strong" link to it.


RATINGS LIST
                             To                 From

Banco Bradesco S.A. 
Banco Citibank S.A. 
Banco do Brasil S.A. 
Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A.
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
HSBC Bank Brasil S.A.
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.
Banco Itau BBA S.A.
  Issuer credit rating       BBB/Stable/A-2     BBB/Stable/A-3


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

