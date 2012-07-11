TEXT-S&P rates Altegrity revolving credit facility 'B'

July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned a 'B' issue rating and '2' recovery rating to Falls Church, Va.-based Altegrity Inc.'s $75 million revolving credit facility due November 2014. The '2' recovery rating reflects our expectation for 70% to 90% recovery in the event of a payment default. The new revolver replaced the prior $90 million revolving credit facility due in August 2013. We are withdrawing our 'B' issue rating on the company's prior $90 million revolving credit facility due in August 2013. All of our existing ratings on Altegrity, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. Our long-term rating outlook is stable. The corporate credit rating reflects our analysis that the company's business risk profile will remain "weak" and its financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged" for the foreseeable future. It also reflects our expectation for the company to maintain an "adequate" liquidity profile. Our business risk assessment reflects our analysis that the company is highly dependent on U.S. government spending, client engagements with limited visibility, and employee turnover trends. Our financial risk assessment incorporates our expectation for financial policies to remain very aggressive and our forecast for key financial ratios to remain indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile, including leverage of between 7x and 8x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of between 5% and 7%, and EBITDA interest coverage of between 1.4x and 1.6x. RATINGS LIST Altegrity Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- New Rating Altegrity Inc. Senior Secured $75 mil revolver due 2014 B Recovery Rating 2 Ratings Withdrawn To From Altegrity Inc. Senior Secured $90 mil revolver due 2013 NR B Recovery Rating NR 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.