FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises Flowserve ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Flowserve ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based flow control equipment manufacturer and engineered 
solutions company Flowserve Corp. has shown good operating performance
and stronger-than-expected credit metrics.
     -- Flowserve has also demonstrated discipline on acquisitions and has 
articulated a clear policy on capital structure and leverage. 
     -- We are upgrading the company and its secured credit facility to 
'BBB-'. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that the company will maintain 
good operating performance and a disciplined financial policy and has capacity 
for additional debt over the next 12 to 18 months.

Rating Action
On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on 
Irving, Texas-based Flowserve Corp. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is 
stable. We also raised our ratings on Flowserve's existing secured credit 
facility to 'BBB-'. We simultaneously withdrew our '3' recovery rating because 
we do not have recovery ratings on issues of investment-grade companies. 

Rationale
The upgrade recognizes the good performance at Flowserve. The 
precision-engineered flow control equipment manufacturer's financial policy 
remains disciplined, and management now has articulated a clear leverage 
target in the range of 1x-2x gross debt to EBITDA. Including our adjustments 
this key metric is indicative of an "intermediate" financial risk profile for 
this entry level investment grade rating and our expectation of "adequate" 
liquidity over the next few years.

We expect Flowserve to sustain its operating performance. Our expectation for 
the current rating includes funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 
30%, which the company currently exceeds. Our expectation allows for 
considerable debt capacity for the company's policy to return 40%-50% of 
earnings to shareholders while supporting business expansion, which we believe 
could include larger bolt-on acquisitions.

Standard & Poor's assesses the company's business risk profile as 
"satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate." Management's 
focus on improving operations brought about good internal cash generation and 
better-than-expected debt leverage. Although the company has indicated that it 
would adopt a more aggressive share repurchase program, absent a large 
debt-funded acquisition, we view the company's debt capacity as sufficient to 
sustain metrics, notwithstanding a transformative acquisition.

The company's end markets (such as the oil and gas industries) are doing well, 
but we still have some uncertainty about the global economy. The company's 
sales and bookings have rebounded from two consecutive years of weakness 
(2009-2010), mainly because of improvement in the oil and gas and industrial 
markets. Business conditions are relatively good for most of the company's 
divisions. Flowserve orders increased 7% in the first quarter of 2012. The 
increased orders also translate to significant aftermarket business in the 
next few years. At the end of March 2012, the company's backlog increased to 
$2.9 billion.

Flowserve, a manufacturer of engineered pumps, valves, and mechanical seals, 
has leading business positions and substantial, defensible shares in its 
large, competitive global markets. The oil and gas and chemical end markets 
account for more than half of its bookings and sales. Its customers' capital 
spending in these markets is sensitive to swings in commodity prices. Changing 
oil prices can be both an opportunity and a threat: Although rising prices 
benefit Flowserve's oil and energy end markets, lower energy prices tend to 
support demand in its petroleum and chemical process industries. The 
aftermarket for parts, repair, and maintenance services--from which the 
company derives a significant portion of its revenues--provides an opportunity 
with moderate potential. Aftermarket margins tend to be more stable and are 
higher than original equipment sales margins. Flowserve's geographic diversity 
is good--more than 60% of sales come from outside of the U.S., although the 
company has some modest exposure to Europe.

We expect Flowserve's total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and 
pensions) to be between 1.5x and 2.5x, pro forma for the expanded share 
repurchase program, but this ratio could increase depending on timing of any 
potentially large acquisition. The company will fund the $1 billion of 
repurchases mainly with debt and cash flow. The good operating performance 
contributes to good EBITDA and debt leverage. The company's mandatory debt 
repayment is minimal, and increased internal cash generation over the next 
several quarters will provide the company with funds to support it cash uses 
and to pay down its debt through scheduled amortization of its credit 
facility. 

Liquidity
We believe that Flowserve has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs 
in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our 
assessment of Flowserve's liquidity currently meets or exceeds our tests for 
adequate liquidity and also incorporates the following expectations and 
assumptions:

     -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and 
facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 
18 months.
     -- We expect its net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 
more than 15%.
     -- Compliance with its 3.25x leverage covenant could survive a 15% drop 
in EBITDA, in our view.

Flowserve's liquidity sources include funds flow that we expect to be more 
than $500 million (before working capital) in 2012, access to about $350 
million on the revolving credit facility (which matures in 2015 and was mainly 
undrawn except for letters of credit on March 31, 2012), and existing $170 
million in cash. We believe that the company's uses of liquidity will mainly 
include the accelerated portion of the expanded share repurchases in 2012 and 
further share repurchases under the program in 2013, bolt-on acquisitions, 
more than $100 million in capital expenditures annually, minimal debt 
amortizations, modest dividends, and contributions of about $20 million to $25 
million to its U.S. pension plans in 2012.

In addition, Flowserve's sound relationships with its banks, its generally 
prudent risk management, and its satisfactory standing in credit markets 
support our opinion of the company's liquidity.

Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's strong operating metrics and 
our expectation that the steady performance will continue over the next couple 
of years. Although order rates are good, we continue to watch the pace of the 
orders to monitor their effects on the company's currently good profitability 
and cash flow. Given its geographic and product diversity as well as its 
substantial aftermarket business, we believe that Flowserve can maintain its 
strong internal cash generation.

Management has improved operating performance and refrained from any 
meaningfully large debt-financed acquisitions. We expect it to remain 
disciplined with respect to financial and acquisition policies. Nonetheless, 
we could lower the ratings if FFO to total debt declines to less than 30% as a 
result of weaker end markets, greater-than-expected shareholder-friendly 
activity, or any large debt-financed acquisitions. Given the potential for 
further acquisitions and further distributions to shareholders, we do not 
foresee an upgrade in the next year.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Raised; Recovery Rating Withdrawn
                                        To                 From
Flowserve Corp.
 Corporate credit rating                BBB-/Stable/--     BB+/Positive/--
 Senior secured                         BBB-               BB+       
  Recovery Rating                       NR                 3         


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.