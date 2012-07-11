TEXT-S&P raises Flowserve ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'

Overview -- U.S.-based flow control equipment manufacturer and engineered solutions company Flowserve Corp. has shown good operating performance and stronger-than-expected credit metrics. -- Flowserve has also demonstrated discipline on acquisitions and has articulated a clear policy on capital structure and leverage. -- We are upgrading the company and its secured credit facility to 'BBB-'. -- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that the company will maintain good operating performance and a disciplined financial policy and has capacity for additional debt over the next 12 to 18 months. Rating Action On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on Irving, Texas-based Flowserve Corp. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable. We also raised our ratings on Flowserve's existing secured credit facility to 'BBB-'. We simultaneously withdrew our '3' recovery rating because we do not have recovery ratings on issues of investment-grade companies. Rationale The upgrade recognizes the good performance at Flowserve. The precision-engineered flow control equipment manufacturer's financial policy remains disciplined, and management now has articulated a clear leverage target in the range of 1x-2x gross debt to EBITDA. Including our adjustments this key metric is indicative of an "intermediate" financial risk profile for this entry level investment grade rating and our expectation of "adequate" liquidity over the next few years. We expect Flowserve to sustain its operating performance. Our expectation for the current rating includes funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 30%, which the company currently exceeds. Our expectation allows for considerable debt capacity for the company's policy to return 40%-50% of earnings to shareholders while supporting business expansion, which we believe could include larger bolt-on acquisitions. Standard & Poor's assesses the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate." Management's focus on improving operations brought about good internal cash generation and better-than-expected debt leverage. Although the company has indicated that it would adopt a more aggressive share repurchase program, absent a large debt-funded acquisition, we view the company's debt capacity as sufficient to sustain metrics, notwithstanding a transformative acquisition. The company's end markets (such as the oil and gas industries) are doing well, but we still have some uncertainty about the global economy. The company's sales and bookings have rebounded from two consecutive years of weakness (2009-2010), mainly because of improvement in the oil and gas and industrial markets. Business conditions are relatively good for most of the company's divisions. Flowserve orders increased 7% in the first quarter of 2012. The increased orders also translate to significant aftermarket business in the next few years. At the end of March 2012, the company's backlog increased to $2.9 billion. Flowserve, a manufacturer of engineered pumps, valves, and mechanical seals, has leading business positions and substantial, defensible shares in its large, competitive global markets. The oil and gas and chemical end markets account for more than half of its bookings and sales. Its customers' capital spending in these markets is sensitive to swings in commodity prices. Changing oil prices can be both an opportunity and a threat: Although rising prices benefit Flowserve's oil and energy end markets, lower energy prices tend to support demand in its petroleum and chemical process industries. The aftermarket for parts, repair, and maintenance services--from which the company derives a significant portion of its revenues--provides an opportunity with moderate potential. Aftermarket margins tend to be more stable and are higher than original equipment sales margins. Flowserve's geographic diversity is good--more than 60% of sales come from outside of the U.S., although the company has some modest exposure to Europe. We expect Flowserve's total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and pensions) to be between 1.5x and 2.5x, pro forma for the expanded share repurchase program, but this ratio could increase depending on timing of any potentially large acquisition. The company will fund the $1 billion of repurchases mainly with debt and cash flow. The good operating performance contributes to good EBITDA and debt leverage. The company's mandatory debt repayment is minimal, and increased internal cash generation over the next several quarters will provide the company with funds to support it cash uses and to pay down its debt through scheduled amortization of its credit facility. Liquidity We believe that Flowserve has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of Flowserve's liquidity currently meets or exceeds our tests for adequate liquidity and also incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect its net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%. -- Compliance with its 3.25x leverage covenant could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, in our view. Flowserve's liquidity sources include funds flow that we expect to be more than $500 million (before working capital) in 2012, access to about $350 million on the revolving credit facility (which matures in 2015 and was mainly undrawn except for letters of credit on March 31, 2012), and existing $170 million in cash. We believe that the company's uses of liquidity will mainly include the accelerated portion of the expanded share repurchases in 2012 and further share repurchases under the program in 2013, bolt-on acquisitions, more than $100 million in capital expenditures annually, minimal debt amortizations, modest dividends, and contributions of about $20 million to $25 million to its U.S. pension plans in 2012. In addition, Flowserve's sound relationships with its banks, its generally prudent risk management, and its satisfactory standing in credit markets support our opinion of the company's liquidity. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's strong operating metrics and our expectation that the steady performance will continue over the next couple of years. Although order rates are good, we continue to watch the pace of the orders to monitor their effects on the company's currently good profitability and cash flow. Given its geographic and product diversity as well as its substantial aftermarket business, we believe that Flowserve can maintain its strong internal cash generation. Management has improved operating performance and refrained from any meaningfully large debt-financed acquisitions. We expect it to remain disciplined with respect to financial and acquisition policies. Nonetheless, we could lower the ratings if FFO to total debt declines to less than 30% as a result of weaker end markets, greater-than-expected shareholder-friendly activity, or any large debt-financed acquisitions. Given the potential for further acquisitions and further distributions to shareholders, we do not foresee an upgrade in the next year. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Raised; Recovery Rating Withdrawn To From Flowserve Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/-- Senior secured BBB- BB+ Recovery Rating NR 3