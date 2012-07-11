FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Twin River Worldwide Holdings revolver 'BB+'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Twin River Worldwide Holdings revolver 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB+' issue-level rating to Lincoln, R.I.-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings
Inc.'s $10 million revolving line of credit due 2013. The recovery rating is
'1', indicating our expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in
the event of a payment default. The borrower is the company's wholly owned
subsidiary, Twin River Management Group Inc. Proceeds from the revolver can be
used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The corporate credit rating on Twin River is 'BB-'; the rating outlook is 
stable. The rating reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk 
profile as "significant" and our assessment of the company's business risk 
profile as "vulnerable", according to our criteria.

Our assessment of the company's business risk profile as vulnerable reflects 
its reliance on a single property for cash flow, despite the property's 
favorable location, competitive dynamics in the region, and the stringent 
revenue allocation structure imposed by the State of Rhode Island on video 
lottery terminal win, which limits profitability. Twin River's business risk 
profile also reflects our expectation for a meaningful increase in competition 
over the intermediate term, which we expect will result in a substantial 
decline in the customer base and cash-flow generation.

Our assessment of Twin River's financial risk profile as significant reflects 
its strong liquidity profile and our expectation that credit measures will 
gradually improve over the next few years, because we expect positive free 
operating cash flow largely to be applied toward debt repayment. This should 
allow Twin River to maintain a financial risk profile in line with the current 
rating, despite the expected future increase in leverage.


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST
Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

 Corporate credit rating                    BB-/Stable/--

Rating Assigned
Twin River Worldwide Management Group Inc.

 $10 mil revolver due 2013                  BB+
  Recovery rating                           1

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.