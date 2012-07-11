FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
July 11, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 2
basis points (bps) to 220 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread tightened by 1 bp to 682 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 2
bps to 149 bps, 'A' tightened by 3 bps to 191 bps, and 'BBB' tightened by 2 bps
to 269 bps. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 482 bps, 'B' widened by 1 bp to 719
bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 4 bps to 1,088 bps.

By industry, financial institutions contracted by 1 bp to 309 bps, and banks 
remained flat at 335 bps. Industrials and utilities contracted by 2 bps each 
to 311 bps and 230 bps, respectively, and telecommunications contracted by 3 
bps to 338 bps.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its 
one-year moving average of 211 bps and lower than its five-year moving average 
of 244 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its 
one-year moving average of 683 bps and its five-year moving average of 741 
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
 
 

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

