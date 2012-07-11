TEXT-S&P: Royalty Pharma remains 'BBB-'

July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that all of its ratings on New York-based RPI Finance Trust (doing business as Royalty Pharma), including its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged following the company's announcement that it will upsize its existing $600 million term loan B, due Nov. 9, 2018, by up to $150 million. Proceeds from the upsized term loan will be used for general corporate purposes. Pro forma leverage increases slightly, to about 3.7x, and remains within our expectation that leverage will be sustained at 4x or less. Our ratings on RPI Finance Trust reflect a "satisfactory" business risk profile, shown by management's solid track record in conducting acquisitions that have resulted in a diverse, high-quality portfolio of royalty-generating pharmaceutical assets with very promising sales growth prospects. The company's "significant" financial risk profile reflects our belief that RPI will continue its aggressive acquisition pace, but maintain a financial policy that keeps leverage at no more than 4x. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on RPI Finance Trust, published May 17, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST RPI Finance Trust (d/b/a Royalty Pharma) Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- $750M fltg-rate incr term ln B due 2018 BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.