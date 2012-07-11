FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Royalty Pharma remains 'BBB-'
July 11, 2012

TEXT-S&P: Royalty Pharma remains 'BBB-'

July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that all of its
ratings on New York-based RPI Finance Trust (doing business as Royalty Pharma),
including its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged following the
company's announcement that it will upsize its existing $600 million term loan
B, due Nov. 9, 2018, by up to $150 million. Proceeds from the upsized term loan
will be used for general corporate purposes. Pro forma leverage increases
slightly, to about 3.7x, and remains within our expectation that leverage will
be sustained at 4x or less.

Our ratings on RPI Finance Trust reflect a "satisfactory" business risk 
profile, shown by management's solid track record in conducting acquisitions 
that have resulted in a diverse, high-quality portfolio of royalty-generating 
pharmaceutical assets with very promising sales growth prospects. The 
company's "significant" financial risk profile reflects our belief that RPI 
will continue its aggressive acquisition pace, but maintain a financial policy 
that keeps leverage at no more than 4x. (For the complete corporate credit 
rating rationale, see the research update on RPI Finance Trust, published May 
17, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008


RATING LIST

RPI Finance Trust (d/b/a Royalty Pharma)
 Corporate credit rating                    BBB-/Stable/--
 $750M fltg-rate incr term ln B due 2018    BBB-

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

