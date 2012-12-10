FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Abilene, Texas GOs 'AA+'
December 10, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Abilene, Texas GOs 'AA+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'AA+' rating to the following Abilene,
Texas (the city) bonds:

--$15 million general obligation (GO) refunding bonds, series 2013

In addition, Fitch affirms the ratings on the following outstanding obligations 
(pre-refunding):

--$52 million GO refunding bonds;

--$54 million outstanding combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation
(CO).

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY 

The GO bonds and COs are secured by a continuing direct ad valorem tax levied 
against all taxable property within the city, subject to a $2.50 per $100 
assessed valuation limitation prescribed by law; the COs are secured further by 
a pledge of the net revenues of the city's water and sewer system, not to exceed
$2,500.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

PRUDENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: The city's management has demonstrated 
conservative stewardship and commitment to adhere to policies, practices which 
have contributed to the city's strong financial position. 

SALES TAX DEPENDENCE: The city relies heavily on sales tax revenues for 
operations. But Fitch notes the city's high reserve levels tempers risk to 
volatility in sales tax performance.

MODEST DEBT BURDEN: Overall debt levels are low, assisted by substantial state 
support for overlapping school district debt. Direct debt is rapidly amortized 
and the city's near-term capital needs are manageable. 

STABLE LOCAL ECONOMY: Located in West Texas, the city serves as a commercial, 
educational, and cultural hub. The area economy demonstrated resiliency during 
the recession as growth, although modest, resumed and taxable assessed valuation
(TAV) gains were recorded in each of the last five years. Unemployment rates 
typically are lower that state and national levels but wealth levels trail the 
state and nation.

CREDIT PROFILE 

STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION ENABLED BY PRUDENT MANAGEMENT

The city's financial profile is sound with strong general fund balance reserve 
levels and limited capital requirements. In fiscal 2009, the city promptly 
restored its unreserved general fund balance after falling slightly below its 
formal target for two years. The city maintains a minimum 20% reserve policy 
with an optimum target at 25%.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria

