TEXT-S&P assigns UMB Financial 'A-2' short-term rating
July 11, 2012 / 7:27 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns UMB Financial 'A-2' short-term rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned a 'A-2'
short-term counterparty credit rating on UMB Financial Corp. The
long-term issuer credit ratings on UMB Financial Corp. and UMB Bank N.A. remain
unchanged at 'A-' and 'A', respectively. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

RATINGS LIST

New Rating

UMB Financial Corp.
 Short-Term Counterparty Credit Rating        A-2

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

