TEXT-S&P cuts JC Penney rating to 'B+' from 'BB-'

Overview -- Performance at U.S. department store operator J.C. Penney remains weak, resulting in a meaningful deterioration of credit protection metrics. -- We expect that there could be further operational issues over the next year as the company implements its new pricing and merchandising strategy. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+' from 'BB-' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is negative. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our view that the new pricing and merchandise strategy will cause further disruptions to operations, and that the potential for further performance erosion remains elevated over the next few quarters. Rating Action On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Plano, Texas-based J.C. Penney Co. Inc. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. Concurrently, we are removing all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on May 17, 2012. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's unsecured debt to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating remains '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. The downgrade reflects recent performance that has been below our expectations and our view that it will remain weak over the next 12 months. Credit protection measures have eroded meaningfully because of J.C. Penney's decline in EBITDA. It also incorporates our belief that the company is likely to experience some further operational disruptions over the next several quarters as it implements its new pricing and merchandising strategy. Rationale The ratings on Penney reflect Standard & Poor's assessment that the company's business risk profile is "weak" and its financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." Our business risk assessment incorporates our analysis that the department store industry is highly competitive with large, well-established participants. Based on this environment, it is out view that further performance difficulties may result in the loss of market share to other players, such as Macy's, Kohl's, Dillard's, or other department stores or specialty retailers. Performance was meaningfully below our expectations for the first quarter, with same-store sales down 18.9%. EBITDA margins dropped to 5.5% at April 28, 2012, compared with 9.5% for the prior period in 2011, resulting in about a 46% decline in EBITDA year over year. Over the next 12 months, we expect Penney is likely to experience further operational disruptions as it implements the new strategy. Although the company is seeking to revise its marketing message to drive traffic, we believe there will still be some customer confusion regarding promotions and the new pricing strategy. In our opinion, execution disruptions may occur as the organization shifts procedures and processes to align with new initiatives. We believe that performance may demonstrate some improvement at the end of 2012 or in early 2013. Our assumptions for the company for 2012 include: -- Sales per square foot to decline in the midteen percent area; -- No new store growth; -- EBITDA margins to remain in the mid- to upper-5% range as benefits from cost-cutting are offset by markdowns and negative operating leverage; -- Capital expenditures to be about $800 million; and -- No share repurchases. We assess Penney's financial risk profile as highly leveraged as credit protection measures have deteriorated over the past year because of performance declines. Debt to EBITDA increased to about 5.7x at April 28, 2012 from 2.9x for the prior period in 2011. Interest coverage fell to 2.5x from 4.7x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt slid to 13.2% from 26.3% period over period. We expect that credit protection measures are likely to remain in line with current levels over the next 12 months, but they may decline further in the next quarter or two before recovering. In our view, debt to EBITDA will be about 6x, interest coverage in the mid-2x area, and FFO to total debt of about 22% at the end of the current fiscal year. Liquidity We assess Penney's liquidity as "adequate" with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include about $839 million of cash on hand and $1.5 billion available under its credit facility and some modest reduction of working capital. The company converted its revolving credit facility from an unsecured basis to a borrowing base facility in January 2012 and increased amount to $1.5 billion in February 2012. We anticipate cash uses of $800 million in capital expenditures, resulting in about minimal free operating cash flow for the year. We note that the elimination of the company's dividend bolsters its liquidity by about $178 million per year. Other relevant aspects of the company's liquidity are as follows: -- Coverage of liquidity sources over uses, which we estimate to be above 1.2x; -- Net liquidity sources that we expect would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA; -- Well-established and solid relationships with its banks; and -- Manageable debt maturities over the next two to three years. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, see the recovery report on J.C. Penney, to be published on shortly after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects our view that further operational issues are likely over the next year and that the risk for performance downside remains high. In our view, it will take at least another few quarters for the company's revised marketing message to stimulate customer traffic and the new merchandising strategy begin to have some positive effects on performance. Until that occurs, it is likely that operations and credit protection measures could erode meaningfully. Although consideration for am upgrade is very unlikely at this point, key positives would include implementation of the strategy without moderate disruptions, no further meaningfully changes in the management team, and performance recovery much earlier than we expect. Under this scenario, credit protection measures would be well ahead of our projections with leverage in the low-4x area and interest coverage above 3x. We could consider lowering our rating if first-quarter trends persist throughout the balance of the year because of issues in implementing the company's new strategy or a weakening of the macroeconomic environment. Under this scenario, EBITDA would have declined 35% in 2012, which would result in leverage remaining above 6.5x by year-end. Additionally, any meaningful share repurchases over the near term could have a negative effect on the rating or outlook. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From J.C. Penney Co. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- BB-/Watch Neg/-- J.C. Penney Co. Inc. J.C. Penney Corp. Inc. Senior Unsecured B+ BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.