TEXT-S&P raises short-term ratings on 5 Peruvian banks to 'A-2'

July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the short-term ratings on the following Peruvian banks to 'A-2' from 'A-3': -- Banco Continental S.A.; -- Banco de Credito del Peru ; -- Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A.; -- MiBanco, Banco de La Microempresa S.A.; and -- Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. The ratings on these financial institutions are at the same level as on Peru, and the upgrade does not reflect an improvement in our view of these banks' short-term creditworthiness. All of the other ratings and outlooks on these entities remain unchanged. The rating action on these entities mirrors the same rating action we took on the short-term foreign currency rating on Peru (Republic of) (see "Peru Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating Raised To 'A-2' On Criteria Change; Long-Term Rating Affirmed; Outlook Stable," published on RatingsDirect). The upgrade results from the revision of our criteria on the linkage between the long- and short-term ratings on sovereigns. According to the criteria, a short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating by applying a linkage that is consistent with the one we apply to corporate entities. The ratings on the five Peruvian banks are currently at the same level as, or limited by, the sovereign rating on Peru, as a result of their large asset exposure to the sovereign. Mostly, this exposure is both in their investment and loan portfolios. We do not expect their sovereign exposure to change. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Peru Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating Raised To 'A-2' On Criteria Change; Long-Term Rating Affirmed; Outlook Stable, July 9, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 RATINGS LIST To From Banco Continental S.A. Banco de Credito del Peru Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A. MiBanco, Banco de la Microempresa S.A. Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. Issuer credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.