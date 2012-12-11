FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: LIN TV rating not affected by subsidiary's announcement
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: LIN TV rating not affected by subsidiary's announcement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Providence, R.I.-based LIN TV Corp. are unaffected by the
company's announcement that its wholly owned subsidiary, LIN Television Corp. is
proposing to amend and extend its senior secured credit facility. This includes
the 'B' corporate credit rating on LIN, as well as the 'BB-' issue-level and '1'
recovery ratings on the term loan B. The outlook is stable. 

LIN hopes to amend portions of its existing senior secured credit facilities 
and reprice its existing term loan B. Amendments include extending the 
revolver maturity by one year to October 2017, loosening or eliminating a 
number of financial covenants, increasing the incremental facilities basket, 
and adjusting the excess cash flow sweep stepdowns. Leverage, which was 6.3x 
debt to last-12-months' adjusted EBITDA as of September 30, 2012, will be 
unchanged pro forma for the proposed transaction. The repricing will result in 
a modest improvement in EBITDA interest coverage and discretionary cash flow.

Our rating on LIN reflects our assessment of the company's business risk 
profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," based 
on our criteria. We view LIN's business risk profile as fair based on its 
portfolio of TV stations in midsize markets, strong position in local news, 
and an EBITDA margin comparable to its peers. Factors in our assessment of 
LIN's financial risk profile as highly leveraged include its high debt 
leverage and large contingent liability stemming from its guarantee of $815 
million joint-venture debt. LIN's fully adjusted leverage of 6.3x, as of Sept. 
30, 2012, is in line with our financial risk indicative ratios of debt to 
EBITDA of greater than 5x, for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. (For 
the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's 
research report on LIN Television, published Oct. 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.