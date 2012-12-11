FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: UK non-conforming RMBS highly resilient to macro stress
December 11, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: UK non-conforming RMBS highly resilient to macro stress

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Non-Conforming RMBS Stress TestDec 11 - 'AAAsf' rated notes of UK non-conforming RMBS can withstand
significant macroeconomic stress, encompassing rising unemployment and interest
rates and collapsing house prices, says Fitch Ratings. On average, 'AAAsf' rated
notes in UK non-conforming RMBS programmes have enough credit protection to
cover around 9x the losses expected in our base case, and would only suffer
losses if 60%-65% of mortgage portfolios were to default and house prices were
to fall by 60% from current levels.

In a severe scenario, in which a majority of 'AAAsf' non-conforming notes are
downgraded to below investment-grade, only 16% would be downgraded to distressed
rating levels ('CCCsf' or below), and 18% would remain 'AAAsf'. This scenario
would reflect a combination of unemployment reaching 24% (well above the peak
rate of the past 50 years), mortgage interest rates rising to around 12%, and
house prices halving from current levels. We consider this scenario very
unlikely.

Almost all post-2006 non-conforming 'AAAsf' tranches would be downgraded under
the severe scenario. This reflects the modest rate of deleveraging, and limited
refinancing options in the non-conforming market since the 2007 financial
crisis, while earlier deals benefitted from deleveraging as constant prepayment
rates were between 20%-40% prior to the crisis.

However, the results under the moderate scenario do show that higher original
credit-enhancement levels of 'AAAsf' non-conforming tranches post-2008 are
adequate to protect the ratings.

The moderate scenario - in which over half of 'BBBsf' notes are downgraded by at
least one category - would require unemployment to rise to around 10% and
mortgage interest rates to rise by around 3%, while house prices fall by a
further 32%. These moves are also well beyond our base-case assumptions.

'AAAsf'-rated UK non-conforming notes are more susceptible to a downgrade under
the moderate scenario than UK prime, with 16% expected to be downgraded compared
with zero for prime notes. This highlights the universal over-enhancement of all
'AAA' rated prime notes, whilst also emphasising the greater differentiation
amongst 'AAAsf' rated UK non-conforming notes, as some are downgraded in the
moderate scenario and others benefit from credit-enhancement that exceeds 100%.

More detail is available in our report "UK Non-conforming RMBS Stress Test",
published today. Our UK prime RMBS stress test, published in September, is also
available in full at www.fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
