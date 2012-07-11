TEXT-Fitch affirms DLJ 1998-CG1

July 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of DLJ Commercial Mortgage Corp.'s commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 1998-CG1. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The affirmations are the result of stable performance and sufficient credit enhancement to offset Fitch expected losses. Fitch's modeled losses are 4.45% of the remaining pool; modeled losses of the original pool are at 1.43%, including losses already incurred to date. As of the June 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 90.6% to $147.7 million from $1.56 billion at issuance. Forty loans remain in the transaction, of which three (9.2%) are in special servicing. Interest shortfalls totaling $1,456,929 are currently affecting class C. Seven loans (37.6%) have been fully defeased. The largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a loan (2.7%) secured by a 166-room limited service hotel located in Lancaster, PA. The property has not generated sufficient cash flow to service the debt for several years but remains current. In addition, the hotel has been operating without a corporate franchise flag since 2008. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is a specially serviced loan (2.3%) secured by a 59,238 square foot (sf) retail shopping center located in Casselberry, FL, about 20 miles north of Orlando. The loan was transferred to special servicing in November 2009 due to monetary default. A modification of the loan was completed in February 2012 and the terms included a rate change from 7% to 6.25%, interest only for two years, maturity extension to October 2017, and a hard lockbox has been implemented. Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated: --$14.9 million class B-3 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$66.5 million class B-4 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$15.6 million class B-5 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$27.4 million class B-6 at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable; --$15.6 million class B-7 at 'B-'; Outlook Stable. The $7.7 million class C is not rated by Fitch. Classes A-1A, A-1B, A-1C, A-2, A-3, A-4, B-1, and B-2 have paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class S. (For additional information, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed-rate CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria