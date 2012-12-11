TEXT-Fitch puts Phoenix Companies ratings on watch negative

Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has placed the 'B' holding company Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Phoenix Companies, Inc.'s (PNX) and the 'BB+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of PNX's primary insurance operating subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative following the company's recent announcement that it seeks to amend the indenture of its $253 million of senior debt. PNX is seeking to extend the deadline for providing the third quarter 2012 financial statement to the trustee. Absent this extension, acceleration of the debt maturity could be triggered. The filing delay is due to restatements of certain financial data. The restatements are not expected to be material to the company's credit profile. Fitch will monitor the company's progress on amending the indenture. Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative: Phoenix Companies, Inc. --IDR 'B'. Phoenix Life Insurance Company --IFS 'BB+'; --IDR 'BB'; --$174 million Surplus note 7.15% due Dec. 2034 'B+'. PHL Variable Insurance Company --IFS 'BB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Cynthia J. Crosson Director +1-212-908-0863 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, New York 10004 Secondary Analyst Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Committee Chairperson James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Oct. 18, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology - Amended ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Multimedia Tools Products and Services Fitch Training