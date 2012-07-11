TEXT-S&P rates CCR Inc MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust notes

OVERVIEW -- CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust's note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated DPRs resulting from Banco de Credito del Peru's (BCP's) international financial operations. The majority of these DPRs represent payments to BCP's clients for goods exported from Peru. The payment orders may be facilitated through Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication MT100 messages or the Fedwire, CHIPS, or book transfer payment systems. -- We assigned our 'A' ratings to the series 2012-A, 2012-B, and 2012-C notes. -- The ratings reflect our view of BCP's ability to generate the DPR receivables that are being securitized, the structural features supporting the transaction, and our view of sovereign interference risk. BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) July 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' ratings to CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust's series 2012-A, 2012-B, and 2012-C notes (see list). The note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated diversified payment rights (DPRs) resulting from Banco de Credito del Peru's (BCP's) international financial operations. The majority of these DPRs represent payments to BCP's clients for goods exported from Peru. The payment orders may be facilitated through Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication MT100 messages or through Fedwire, the Clearing House InterBank Payments System (CHIPS), or the book transfer payment system. The ratings reflect our view of: -- BCP's ability to generate the receivables that are being securitized; -- The structural features that support the transaction; and -- Our view of sovereign interference risk. The aforementioned structural features include credit enhancement through overcollateralization. The transaction also benefits from a cash-sharing mechanism, early amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign interference through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated depository banks. Moreover, the transaction benefits from a true sale of the assets to an offshore special-purpose vehicle. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust - Series 2012-A, 2012-B, And 2012-C, June 21, 2012 -- CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust (Banco de Credito del Peru) 'A' Ratings Affirmed On Seven Series, May 14, 2012 -- Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 14, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- The Three Building Blocks of an Emerging Markets Future Flow Transaction Rating, Nov. 16, 2004 RATINGS ASSIGNED CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust Series Rating Amount (mil.) 2012-A A US$75 2012-B A US$75 2012-C A US$315