TEXT-Fitch rates Md. Transportation Authority 2012C 'AA+/F1+'

Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings assigns a rating of 'AA+/F1+', Outlook Stable, to the $43,400,000 Maryland Transportation Authority variable rate passenger facility charge revenue bonds, series 2012C Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (Qualified Airport Bonds-AMT). The long-term rating is determined using Fitch's dual-party pay criteria and is based jointly on the underlying rating assigned to those bonds by Fitch (currently rated 'A', Outlook Stable), and the support provided by the irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) issued by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Wells Fargo; rated 'AA-/F1+', Outlook Stable). The short-term 'F1+' rating is based solely on the LOC.Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported BondsDual-Party Pay Criteria for Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public Finance BondsALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. EOTMARKER [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time US User Headline 11/12/20 WN Pam Niimi FITCH RATES $43.4MM MARYLAND 2 08 (NY Treasury TRANSP AUTH PFC REVS, SERIES 10:31:22 0 Desk) 2012C 'AA+/F1+' NEW YORK, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a rating of 'AA+/F1+', Outlook Stable, to the $43,400,000 Maryland Transportation Authority variable rate passenger facility charge revenue bonds, series 2012C Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (Qualified Airport Bonds-AMT). The long-term rating is determined using Fitch's dual-party pay criteria and is based jointly on the underlying rating assigned to those bonds by Fitch (currently rated 'A', Outlook Stable), and the support provided by the irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) issued by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Wells Fargo; rated 'AA-/F1+', Outlook Stable). The short-term 'F1+' rating is based solely on the LOC.Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported BondsDual-Party Pay Criteria for Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public Finance BondsALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. NORMAL RATINGS Fitch Rates $43.4MM Maryland Transp Auth PFC Revs, Series 2012C 'AA+/F1+' yes