TEXT-S&P puts Supervalu 'B+' rating on watch negative
July 11, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts Supervalu 'B+' rating on watch negative

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. supermarket operator SUPVERVALU announced today that it is 
reviewing strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value.
     -- SUPERVALU also announced first-quarter results that are weaker than 
our expectations and that it will be accelerating price investments, which we 
expect will hurt profitability.
     -- We are placing all ratings, including our 'B+' corporate credit 
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications based on the potential for a 
deterioration of its financial risk profile if a transaction, including a sale 
of the company, were to occur, or if profitability declines lead to a 
meaningful increase in debt leverage.

Rating Action
On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 
SUPERVALU Inc., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on
CreditWatch with negative implications following the announcement that
management is reviewing strategic alternatives to enhance value for its
shareholders, as well as lower-than-expected first-quarter results.

Rationale
The CreditWatch listing reflects our opinion that a potential transaction to 
enhance shareholder value, which may include a sale of the company, could 
weaken its credit protection measures. We had expected debt leverage of mid-4x 
in fiscal 2013 given its debt-reduction efforts and despite sales pressure. We 
currently view SUPERVALU's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial 
risk profile as "aggressive."

We expect liquidity to remain "adequate" based on the proposed refinancing 
transactions to extend debt maturities and eliminate financial covenants. We 
also expect SUPERVALU to generate free cash flow of about $400 million, which 
it will use to address significant but manageable debt maturities in the next 
two years.  

CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch in the next several months, subject to a 
transaction to enhance  shareholder value, and  a review of SUPERVALU's 
business and financial risk profiles based on the current strategy to 
accelerate price investments and cost-reduction initiatives.  

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, 
April 4, 2006

Ratings List

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
SUPERVALU Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Neg/--    B+/Negative/--
 Senior Secured                         BB/Watch Neg       BB
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1
 Senior Unsecured                       B/Watch Neg        B
   Recovery Rating                      5                  5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
