TECT-S&P puts Thompson Creek Metals on watch negative

Rating Action On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating, on molybdenum producer Thompson Creek Metals Co. on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch placement follows the company's announcement of potentially adverse revisions to the operating profiles of its Thompson Creek and Endako mines. Rationale We believe that Thompson Creek's recent operating challenges could have a negative impact on the company's already highly leveraged financial risk profile, with a particularly harsh effect on its liquidity position. Assuming a 2012 molybdenum price of about US$13.50 per pound, which approximates the average molybdenum price in the past six months, and production of about 24 million pounds, we estimate that a US$2.00 per pound sustained increase in consolidated cash costs would likely lead to negative funds from operations generation in conjunction with a further deterioration in credit measures. In this scenario, we believe that financial flexibility tightens as liquidity is siphoned away from the funding support that is required at the company's US$1.5 billion Mount Milligan construction project. Moreover, these operating challenges could tap into management resources that would otherwise be focused on Thompson Creek's development projects where preserving budgeted capital spending against additional cost inflation remains critical to the current ratings. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch when we can assess Thompson Creek's plans for addressing the prevailing production challenges at its operating mines. Should the company's forecast production revisions meet or surpass the diminished levels incorporated into our above 2012 operating scenario, we could lower the rating by one notch given our expectation that an eroding earnings base would strain the company's financial flexibility and credit ratios. Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch/Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Thompson Creek Metals Co. Corporate credit rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Negative/-- Senior secured B+/Watch Neg B+ Recovery rating 1 1 Senior unsecured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+ Recovery rating 5 5