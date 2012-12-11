FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch affirms Telereal Securitisation PLC
December 11, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch affirms Telereal Securitisation PLC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all Telereal Securitisation PLC's note
classes, as follows:

GBP236.5m class A-3 notes due 2033 (XS0139445471) affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP404m class A-4 notes due 2033 (XS0139446362) affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

GBP305.7m class A-5 notes due 2033 (XS0186854930) affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP121.8m class A-6 notes due 2033 (XS0186855077) affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP75.7m class A-7 notes due 2033 (XS0274201762) affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP159.6m class A-8 notes due 2033 (XS0274204865) affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP215m class B-2 notes due 2033 (XS0139654635) affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP35m class B-3 notes due 2033 (XS0140277772) affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable


GBP307.2m class B-4 notes due 2033 (XS0186855150) affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP118.9m class B-5 notes due 2033 (XS0186855234) affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP195m class B-6 notes due 2033 (XS0274208007) affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP193.4m class B-7 notes due 2033 (XS0275282878) affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP128.3m class C-1 notes due 2033 (XS0275279064) affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP58m class C-2 notes due 2033 (XS0275282282) affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable


The transaction's stable performance since the last rating action (in January 
2012) underpins the rating affirmations in spite of wider property market 
weakness in the UK. The stability is anchored by the credit quality of the sole 
tenant, British Telecommunications plc (BT; 'BBB'/Stable). The class A notes' 
high investment grade rating reflects the reasonably low leverage: compared to 
the reported vacant possession value, the advance rate for this class is 48.6%, 
and this is set to decline as the senior note class amortises over its life.

The property portfolio's characteristics have changed little in 2012, despite a 
decrease in the number of assets securing the loan to 5,399 (from 5,524 at the 
time of the transaction's restructuring in November 2006). A portfolio 
revaluation conducted in Q311 resulted in an updated value of GBP2,683m, 
reflecting an approximately 4% like-for-like fall since the original 2006 
valuation. The loan-to-value ratio is now reported at 88.1%, down from 89.2% at 
the last valuation in September 2011. 

To date, property sales have primarily been of assets that the tenant has 
elected to vacate. Despite fewer properties remaining in the pool, as at 
September 2012 net operating income had reached GBP204.1m from GBP176.3m in 
November 2006. This reflects 3% per annum fixed uplifts on the BT leases. Debt 
service coverage has remained stable since the last rating action at 1.14x.

On 10 December, the class B-2 notes were called, amended and reissued. They had 
been due to revert to a floating rate (LIBOR plus 4.32%), but they have now been
fixed until December 2021 at 4.09% (after which they revert to a floating rate).
The effective date of a related forward swap has also been deferred, 
crystallising a mark-to-market loss (GBP66.7m) that (in future value terms) will
be paid as an annuity until December 2021 to Citibank (the counterparty) out of 
savings in overall debt service costs. Fitch considers the actions credit 
neutral.

Telereal Securitisation PLC is a securitisation of rental cash flows derived 
from a portfolio of operational properties occupied by BT and located throughout
the UK. The affirmation of the class B and C credit-linked notes reflect BT's 
Long-term Issuer Default Rating.

Updated surveillance data can be found at www.fitchratings.com.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
