TEXT - S&P rates DH Services Luxembourg
December 11, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P rates DH Services Luxembourg

Reuters Staff

15 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Dematic S.A. has been acquired by a consortium of private equity 
investors, and DH Services Luxembourg S.a.r.l. is the new parent company, with 
Dematic S.A. now its subsidiary. 
     -- We are assigning our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to DH 
Services Luxembourg S.a.r.l., based on our 'B' rating on Dematic.
     -- We are assigning 'CCC+/6' issue and recovery ratings to the proposed 
US$250 million unsecured notes and 'B/3' issue and recovery ratings to the 
proposed undrawn US$75 million revolving credit facility and the US$540 
million Term Loan B, all three of which the consortium is using to purchase 
Dematic.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our base-line scenario that Dematic will 
maintain operating profitability (EBITDA) margins of 10% in its fiscal year 
2013 with modest organic sales growth. 
 
Rating Action
On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 
long-term corporate credit rating to DH Services Luxembourg S.a.r.l., the 
parent company of Luxembourg-based Dematic S.A. (B/Stable/--). The outlook is 
stable.

At the same time, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue rating to the proposed US$250 
unsecured million notes due in 2020 to be issued by DH Services Luxembourg 
S.a.r.l. The notes have a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation 
of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. 

We also assigned a 'B'issue rating to the proposed US$75 million revolving 
credit facility (RCF) due in 2017 and the US$540 million Term Loan B due in 
2019 borrowed by Mirror BidCo Corp. The recovery rating on this senior secured 
debt is '3', indicating our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for 
debt holders in the event of a payment default. 

The issue and recovery ratings are subject to our review of the final 
documentation. 

Rationale
The rating on DH Services Luxembourg S.a.r.l. reflects the rating on Dematic 
S.A. (Dematic), which has been acquired by a consortium of private equity 
investors: AEA Investors (not rated) and Teachers' Private Capital (not 
rated). DH Services Luxembourg S.a.r.l. is the new parent company, and Dematic 
S.A. is now its subsidiary. 

The new owners are putting in place a new debt structure to fund the 
acquisition.

The issue ratings are based on our expectation that the proposed refinancing 
of the Dematic group will be completed over the coming weeks, in accordance 
with the preliminary documentation made available to us by the group and its 
new shareholders.

The ratings on Dematic primarily reflect the company's financial risk profile, 
which we classify as "highly leveraged" under our criteria. The ratings also 
reflect Dematic's business risk profile, which we classify at the higher end 
of the category "weak" under our criteria. 

Private equity investors AEA Investors and Teachers' Private Capital acquired 
Dematic for a consideration of EUR739 million (equity valuation). They are 
putting in place a new debt structure to fund the acquisition. The major 
elements of the new debt structure are a Term Loan B of US$540 million (EUR415 
million) due in 2017 with no financial maintenance covenants and US$250 
million (EUR185 million) senior unsecured notes with maturity in 2020. A 
significant part of the funding in an amount of US$279 million (EUR215 million) 
is also provided via convertible preferred equity certificates (CPEC). Despite 
our view that these CPECs have certain equity characteristics, don't require 
cash dividends, and are subordinate to the group's debt, we treat them like 
debt according to our criteria. Consequently, we add EUR215 million in our 
calculation of Standard & Poor's fully-adjusted debt.

Using our base-line operating assumptions for Dematic, namely a single-digit 
sales growth in its fiscal-year (FY) 2013 (ending Sept. 30, 2013) and 
EBITDA-margin at levels of 10%-11%, we expect Standard & Poor's fully-adjusted 
debt to EBITDA to be around 8.0x in Dematic's FY 2013 following the 
refinancing. 

If we were to treat CPECs as equity, fully-adjusted debt to EBITDA would still 
be 6.3x in FY 2013. This calculation is presented for informative purposes 
only and must not be construed as an indication that we treat CPECs as an 
instrument with equity characteristics. 

In our opinion, the new capital structure reflects the very aggressive 
financial policy of the new owner consortium. Our baseline operating forecast 
for Dematic's FY 2013 likewise suggests that the company should be able to 
generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), despite the significant 
increase in cash-paying interest. 

We forecast funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be about 7% in FY 2013. 
We believe that the ratio of FFO to debt will improve only very minimally to a 
high-single-digit range in the years thereafter. Consequently, and in view of 
the very aggressive capital structure, we view the financial risk profile as 
"highly leveraged".

In its FY 2012 ended Sept. 30, 2012, Dematic's operating performance was 
slightly above our expectations. Dematic reported a sales growth of 19%, 
primarily supported by the positive developments in North America. The 
operating profitability (EBITDA) margin reached 11% versus 10% in the 
comparable period. On Sept. 30, 2012, the order book stood at EUR465 million and
provided visibility for about two quarters. We have increased our base-line 
assumption about Dematic's operating profitability and now expect Dematic to 
improve the EBITDA margin to 10%-11% in 2013 (versus our prior expectation of 
9%-10%). We also believe that Dematic will show a modest organic sales growth 
in its fiscal 2013.

The company's major risks continue to be an economic slowdown and rising raw 
materials prices, notably steel. The major constraint on the business risk 
profile is Dematic's historically weak profitability and considerable 
volatility. Over the past three years, Dematic has, however, achieved and 
maintained stable operating margins. The business risk profile is also 
constrained by limited product diversity, significant customer concentration, 
a degree of cyclicality in the material handling market, project risk, and 
exposure to raw material price fluctuations. 

The main support for the group's financial risk profile is our view of the 
group's "adequate" liquidity and our expectation of positive--albeit 
moderate--free cash flow generation. 

In our view, the business is supported by: Dematic's solid market shares in 
the fragmented market for intralogistics products; a considerable share of 
stable and recurring service revenues; fairly stable, prime end markets such 
as food, beverages, and supermarkets; low capital intensity in terms of 
capital expenditures and working capital; and moderate operating leverage. 

Liquidity
We view Dematic's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate the 
group's ratio of sources of liquidity to uses over the next 24 months to 
comfortably exceed 1.2x, which we consider commensurate with the 
classification of the liquidity descriptor as "adequate".

We assume that, after successful refinancing in line with the proposed 
issuances, liquidity sources will consist of:
     -- EUR25 million in unrestricted cash on closing of the transaction. For 
the purpose of our analysis, we continue to assume that EUR25 million of cash is
needed run the ongoing operations; 
     -- EUR39 million of restricted cash that serves as a collateral for letters
of credit;
     -- Undrawn US$75 million (EUR58 million) RCF;
     -- Moderate annual FOCF of about EUR15 million-EUR20 million each in 2013
and 
in 2014.
 
The RCF is subject to one financial covenant that stipulates net senior 
secured debt to EBITDA of less than 4.5x in Dematic's FYs 2013 and 2014. This 
would be tested only if the outstanding revolving loans exceed 20% of the RCF 
amount. Since we assume that Dematic will generating a positive FOCF in its FY 
2013, we do not envisage a utilization of the RCF. Consequently, headroom for 
financial maintenance covenants of the RCF is considerable.

Short-term financial maturities are low and relate to payments for financial 
leases. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the short-term maturities for financial leases 
were EUR2.0 million.

Recovery analysis 
The issue rating on the proposed $75 million RCF due in 2017 and $540 million 
Term Loan B due in 2019 is 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating. The 
recovery rating on these senior secured debts is '3', indicating our 
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debt holders in the event of 
a payment default.

The issue rating on the proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due in 
2020 is 'CCC+', two notches below the corporate credit rating. The recovery 
rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible 
(0%-10%) recovery for debt holders in the event of a payment default.

Our issue and recovery ratings for the senior secured notes are underpinned by 
their contractual and structural seniority over the senior unsecured notes, 
and by the relatively comprehensive security package in place. Moreover, the 
RCF and Term Loan B rank a pari passu according to the intercreditor and 
credit facility agreements. However, the recovery rating is constrained by the 
asset-light nature of Dematic's business. The company is domiciled in 
Luxembourg and operates worldwide, with most of its assets located in the 
U.S., Germany, and Australia. We consider that any insolvency process that 
incorporates multijurisdictional proceedings would likely have some negative 
effect on ultimate recoveries.

Our issue and recovery ratings for the senior unsecured notes are constrained 
by their contractual and structural subordination over the $75 million RCF and 
$540 million Term Loan B, in the waterfall, and also because of their 
unsecured nature. 

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. 
Our simulated default scenario assumes a decline in earnings primarily in the 
manufacturing equipment business segment. We assume that this decline would be 
caused by increased competitive pressures and by a significant economic 
downturn that would force customers to delay improvements and upgrades to 
their materials handling technology. As part of our default scenario, we 
assume that the group would fully utilize the $75 million RCF. 

In the case of Dematic, we believe that a default would most likely be 
triggered by a payment default in 2016 due to Dematic's inability to meet its 
interest payments. We estimate EBITDA at the point of default at EUR65 million.

Our simulated default scenario assumes Dematic would emerge from bankruptcy as 
a going concern, thanks to the group's relationship with some of its largest 
customers and its large installed base.

Based on a market-multiple approach and a stressed multiple of 5x, we 
calculate a stressed enterprise value at our hypothetical point of a default 
in 2016 of about EUR320 million. In order to determine recovery prospects, we 
deduct EUR50 million of priority obligations comprising enforcement costs, 
finance leases, and 50% of pension liabilities. This leaves a residual value 
of EUR270 million, including residual value available for the senior secured 
debt holders. At default, we assume about $625 million of RCF and Term Loan B 
outstanding, including six months' prepetition interest. Consequently, the 
recovery rating on the senior secured debt is '3', indicating our expectation 
of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debt holders in the event of a payment 
default.

Consequently, there is no value left for the $261 million senior unsecured 
notes, including six months' prepetition interest. This equates to a recovery 
rating of '6' on the senior unsecured notes, indicating our expectation of 
negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a default.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Dematic will operate within 
credit measures commensurate for the rating over the business cycle. The 
ratings incorporate our base-line assumption of modest organic sales growth 
coupled with operating profitability margins (EBITDA) of 10%-11% over the 
medium term. It also reflects our forecast of a continued free cash flow 
generation, which should help the group maintain a liquidity profile that we 
would classify as "adequate" under criteria.

In view of the high leverage of about 8.0x including CPECs following the 
refinancing, indicative ratios for a downgrade are not very meaningful. We 
could lower the rating if lower operating results than we expect were to lead 
to a negative FOCF and drawdowns under the company's RCF, as this would limit 
Dematic's financial flexibility.

We might consider raising the rating if Dematic's operating performance 
strengthened over the coming years, coupled with a significant deleveraging. 
This would likely require an improvement in Dematic's operating trend from the 
current levels. We view a sustainable improvement of FFO to debt of more than 
15% as indicative for an upgrade, but also view the likelihood that any such 
improvement would materialize in the medium term as low.

Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Dematic Group
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               
   Recovery Rating                      6                  

Mirror BidCo Corp.
 Senior Secured*                        B                  
   Recovery Rating                      3                  


Ratings Affirmed
Dematic S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        
 Senior Secured                         B                  
  Recovery Rating                       4                  

Mirror PIK 1 S.A
 Subordinated(4)                          CCC+               
  Recovery Rating                       6                  

*Guaranteed by Dematic Group
(4)Guaranteed by Dematic S.A.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
