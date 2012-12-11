FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P may cut Ibercaja Banco S.A. covered bonds
December 11, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P may cut Ibercaja Banco S.A. covered bonds

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)


OVERVIEW

     -- Today's rating actions on Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds follow our 
CreditWatch negative placement of the long-term counterparty credit rating on 
Ibercaja on Dec. 4, 2012.
     -- Under our rating approach, Ibercaja's mortgage covered bond ratings 
currently benefit from the maximum elevation possible above our long-term 
rating on the issuer. 
     -- Any negative rating action on Ibercaja would therefore directly affect 
the ratings on the mortgage covered bonds issued by the bank, all else being 
equal.
     -- We have therefore placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on 
Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds.
  
MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today placed on CreditWatch negative its 'A+' credit ratings on Ibercaja Banco 
S.A.'s (Ibercaja; BB+/Watch Neg/B) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas 
hipotecarias"). 

Today's CreditWatch negative placements follow our Dec. 4, 2012, CreditWatch 
negative placement of our long-term counterparty credit rating on Ibercaja 
(see "Spain-Based Bank Ibercaja 'BB+' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative On 
Potential Banco Grupo Cajatres Acquisition").

Under our criteria for rating covered bonds, we evaluated the maximum 
potential rating on a covered bond program as the bank's long-term rating plus 
the maximum number of notches of ratings uplift (see "Revised Methodology And 
Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," 
published on Dec. 16, 2009). The maximum number of notches of uplift results 
from our assessment and classification of the program's asset-liability 
mismatch (ALMM) risk and the program categorization.

When determining the program categorization under these criteria, we consider 
primarily our view of the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access 
external financing or to monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the 
covered bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our covered bond 
criteria, to achieve the maximum potential number of notches of uplift, the 
available credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit 
enhancement.

Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we 
have placed Ibercaja's mortgage covered bond program in category '2' and 
determined a "low" ALMM risk. Under our criteria, these combinations enable us 
to assign to the covered bonds the maximum potential ratings uplift of six 
notches above our long-term rating on Ibercaja.

Based on these criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow 
stresses, from the latest information we received from the issuer, we have 
assessed that the overcollateralization available to support Ibercaja's 
mortgage covered bonds can sustain the maximum six-notch uplift above our 
'BB+' long-term rating on Ibercaja.

As Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds already benefit from a six-notch ratings 
uplift above our rating on the sponsor bank, we have placed our ratings on 
Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds on CreditWatch negative as, all else being 
equal, any negative rating action on the issuer would automatically lead to a 
corresponding rating change on these covered bonds.

Our assumptions that we use to calculate our target credit enhancement in line 
with our Dec. 16, 2009, covered bond ALMM criteria are not dependent on our 
rating on the issuer or our ratings on the covered bonds themselves. 
Therefore, these rating actions have not affected our view of the covered 
bonds' target credit enhancement levels.


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Spain-Based Bank Ibercaja 'BB+' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative 
On Potential Banco Grupo Cajatres Acquisition, Dec. 4, 2012
     -- Categorization For Spanish Covered Bond Programs Revised To Category 2 
Following Review, Nov. 29, 2012
     -- Global Covered Bond Characteristics And Rating Summary Q3 2012, Nov. 
6, 2012
     -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 
2012
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

  
RATINGS LIST

                                Rating
Program/                 To                From
Country: Covered bond type

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative

Ibercaja Banco S.A.

               A+/Watch Neg     A+/Negative     

Spain: Cedulas Hipotecarias (Mortgage Covered Bonds)

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
