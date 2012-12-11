FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns RPM Mortgage above average ranking
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns RPM Mortgage above average ranking

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We assigned our ABOVE AVERAGE mortgage originator review ranking to 
RPM Mortgage Inc. after reviewing its origination process for prime 
residential mortgages, which includes both conventional and jumbo loans. The 
ranking reflects ABOVE AVERAGE qualitative and quantitative subrankings.
     -- The ranking reflects our opinion of the company's knowledgeable and 
experienced management team, conservative underwriting process, effective 
internal controls, and proficient origination management strategy.
    
    Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ABOVE AVERAGE
mortgage originator review (MOR) ranking to RPM Mortgage Inc. (RPM Mortgage, the
company) after reviewing its origination process for prime residential
mortgages, which includes both conventional and jumbo loans.

RPM Mortgage, established in 1986 as a real estate brokerage firm and 
transformed to a mortgage originator in 2000, is a privately held company 
located in Alamo, Calif. It operates through a retail-only mortgage 
origination model whereby all agents who interact with clients are RPM 
Mortgage employees. The company operates more than 75 retail branches and is 
licensed in nine states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Nevada, New 
Jersey, Oregon, Texas, and Washington) but currently concentrates most of its 
origination within its western regions.

RPM Mortgage primarily originates conventional, conforming residential loans 
that adhere to the standards established by government-sponsored entities 
(primarily Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) and FHA-eligible loans. In addition, 
the company also originates prime jumbo residential loans with balances of up 
to $2.5 million. Jumbo originations currently comprise less than 20% of the 
company's overall origination volume by balance. 

The ranking reflects our view of the following key factors:

Strengths:
     -- Well established retail underwriting model;
     -- Conservative underwriting practices;
     -- Strong appraisal valuation and origination practices; and
     -- Closely monitored operating structure with external and internal 
quality control checks.
 
Weaknesses:
     -- Corporate governance and policies as related to the company's 
concentrated ownership structure; and
     -- Lack of an independent risk management function, but recently hired a 
Director of Risk and Counterparty whose responsibilities are developing in 
relation to strategic and operational initiatives.
 
The overall ABOVE AVERAGE ranking reflects our ABOVE AVERAGE quantitative 
subranking of the historical loan performance and our ABOVE AVERAGE 
qualitative subranking of the loan origination and underwriting process.

The ABOVE AVERAGE qualitative subranking for operational functions reflects 
our opinion of the company's overall knowledge and experience in eight key 
areas. These areas are: management and organization, including financial 
position; risk management; broker/correspondent/retail loan officer 
management; underwriting; prefunding data quality; post-funding quality 
control; appraisal/valuation management; and regulatory compliance. 
 
 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Mortgage Originator Review Criteria For U.S. RMBS, published April 17, 
2012.

