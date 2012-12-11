FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts 2 Local Insight Media Finance notes ratings
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts 2 Local Insight Media Finance notes ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We lowered our ratings on two classes of notes from two U.S. corporate 
securitizations issued by Local Insight Media Finance LLC due to continued 
reductions in cash flow. At the same time, we withdrew our ratings on two 
other classes from the same transactions. We also affirmed our rating on the 
class B notes from series 2008-1.
     -- These transactions receive their cash flow from revenue generated from 
existing and future agreements to publish Yellow Pages directories in Alaska, 
Cincinnati, and Hawaii, as well as certain other revenues, accounts, 
agreements, and intellectual property securing the transactions.
    
     Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
two classes of notes from Local Insight Media Finance LLC's series 2007-1 and
2008-1. At the same time, we withdrew our 
ratings on the two class A-1 variable funding notes (VFNs) from the same 
transactions. We also affirmed our rating on the class B notes from series 
2008-1 (see list). 

The downgrades reflect declines in revenue collections, mostly due to the 
directory publishing sector's weakening performance. These transactions 
receive their cash flow from the revenue generated from publishing directories 
in three of Local Insight Media's markets: Cincinnati, Alaska, and Hawaii. 
Local Insight Media publishes Yellow Pages directories, both in print and on 
the Internet, and is also involved in related Web sites, search engines, 
marketing, video, contracts, intellectual property, and associated 
rights/contracts.  

We have observed that these Local Insight Media whole-business securitizations 
have experienced generally declining revenue collections in all three markets 
for several years. The reduction in cash flows has reached the level where the 
interest reserve account is being utilized to make full interest payments. 
Although the deal has been in rapid amortization, there has not been enough 
cash flow to pay down principal since December 2011. The interest reserve 
account has dropped to $5.27 million from its initial balance of $11.99 
million. In the event the outstanding series continue to receive the same 
level of cash flows and expenses remain where they are, the deals will 
completely empty the reserve account in the next three quarters, resulting in 
an interest shortfall.  

We withdrew our ratings on the two class A-1 VFNs because no draws have been 
taken on the notes and, as a rapid amortization event is ongoing, none are 
permitted. 

As of the Oct. 23, 2012, quarterly servicer report, $498,405,793 of the class 
A-2 notes from series 2007-1, $183,844,497 of the class A-2 notes from series 
2008-1, and 109,416,692 of the subordinated class B notes from series 2008-1 
were outstanding.  

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available at 
"RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
 
     -- Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 
1, 2012
     -- Local Insight Regatta Holdings Ratings Lowered To 'D' After Chapter 11 
Filing, Nov. 19, 2010
     -- Distinguishing U.S. Corporate And Operating Asset Securitizations From 
A Ratings Perspective, Nov. 15, 2010
     -- Ratings On Five Classes From Two Local Insight Media Finance LLC 
Transactions Lowered And Placed On CreditWatch Negative, Sept. 2, 2010
     -- U.S. Corporate Securitization Transactions, Oct. 24, 2006

RATING ACTIONS 
 

Local Insight Media Finance LLC
$672.6 million fixed-rate senior and subordinated notes series 2007-1
                  Rating
Class    To                     From
A-1      NR                     CCC+ (sf)                
A-2      CC (sf)                CCC+ (sf)                

Local Insight Media Finance LLC 
$313.4 million Local Insight Media Finance series 2008-1
                  Rating
Class    To                     From
A-1      NR                     CCC+ (sf)                  
A-2      CC (sf)                CCC+ (sf)                  

RATING AFFIRMED

Local Insight Media Finance LLC 
$313.4 million Local Insight Media Finance series 2008-1
                  
Class    Rating                     
B        CC (sf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
