FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms, withdraws California Physicians' Service rating
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms, withdraws California Physicians' Service rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. insurer California Physicians' Service, which does business as 
Blue Shield of California, has very strong risk-adjusted capitalization, a 
strong competitive position, and very good earnings profile.
     -- We are affirming our 'A' financial strength and issuer credit ratings 
on California Physicians' Service. The outlook is stable.
     -- We are withdrawing our ratings on California Physicians' Service at 
the company's request.

Rating Action
On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' ratings 
on California-based California Physicians' Service (d/b/a Blue Shield of 
California). Subsequently, we withdrew the ratings at the company's request.

Rationale
The ratings reflect California Physicians' Service's very strong risk-adjusted 
capital measures and solid competitive position in the California health 
insurance market. Offsetting factors include a challenging regulatory 
environment and geographic concentration in a single state with a large, 
highly competitive insurance market. The company has a strong competitive 
position in its core market and is the third-largest health insurer in 
California. California Physicians' Service derives its overall market strength 
from its strong brand equity, extensive provider networks, and competitive 
product offerings.

Key financial metrics based on year-to-date September 2012 operating results, 
are tracking with our expectations. Over the next few years, we had expected 
the company to have an EBIT target return on revenue of around 3% given the 
company's strategic plan to cap its net income at 2%. We expected membership 
to remain stable at 2011 year-end levels. We also expected the company's 
capital adequacy to remain redundant at 'AAA'.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflected our expectation for sustained strength of 
California Physicians' Service's competitive position that enable it to 
continue generating good financial performance and maintain strong 
capitalization in the next 12 to 24 months.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Analysis Of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009
     -- Evaluating Insurers' Competitive Positions, April 22, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

California Physicians' Service (d/b/a Blue Shield of California)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A/Stable/--        
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A/Stable/--        

Ratings Withdrawn
                                        To                 From
California Physicians' Service (d/b/a Blue Shield of California)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        NR/--/--           A/Stable/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        NR/--/--           A/Stable/--

 
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.