TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. retailers

Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S. Retailers, including: --The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (BONT) (as of Oct. 27, 2012) --J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) (as of Oct. 27, 2012) --Levi Strauss & Co. (as of Aug. 26, 2012) --Neiman Marcus, Inc. (NMG) (as of Oct. 27, 2012) --RadioShack Corporation (RSH) (as of Sept. 30, 2012) --Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) (as of Sept. 1, 2012) --Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD) (as of Oct. 27, 2012) --SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU) (as of Sept. 8, 2012) --Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (TOY) (as of July 28, 2012) The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The Recovery Ratings reflect the application of Fitch's current criteria which is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (Aug. 14, 2012).