FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. retailers
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. retailers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S.
Retailers, including:

--The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (BONT) (as of Oct. 27, 2012)
--J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) (as of Oct. 27, 2012)
--Levi Strauss & Co. (as of Aug. 26, 2012)
--Neiman Marcus, Inc. (NMG) (as of Oct. 27, 2012)
--RadioShack Corporation (RSH) (as of Sept. 30, 2012)
--Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) (as of Sept. 1, 2012)
--Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD) (as of Oct. 27, 2012)
--SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU) (as of Sept. 8, 2012)
--Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (TOY) (as of July 28, 2012)

The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

The Recovery Ratings reflect the application of Fitch's current criteria which
is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers'
(Aug. 14, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Retail Recovery Models -
Third-Quarter 2012

Corporate Rating Methodology
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.