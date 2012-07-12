TEXT-S&P publishes its revised metals price assumptions

July 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has released its updated metals price assumptions in an article titled "S&P Lowers Its Nickel And Aluminum Price Assumptions For The Rest of 2012; Other Metals Price Assumptions Unchanged," published today.Our revised assumptions take into account the notable declines in spot prices for nickel and aluminum since our last update in January 2012, continued oversupply in the two markets, and the currently uncertain global economic outlook. We have left our 2012 price assumptions for other metals--copper, zinc, and gold--and our 2013 and long-term price assumptions on all metals unchanged because we continue to factor in our assumption of a soft landing in China, where we forecast GDP growth of about 8% annually in 2012-2013. We also assume virtually flat GDP in Europe and about 2% growth in the U.S. for 2012. For details on Standard & Poor's methodology to derive its metals price assumptions, see "Methodology For Revisions To Standard & Poor's Metals Price Assumptions," published Jan. 16, 2012. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.