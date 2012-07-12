FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P publishes its revised metals price assumptions
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P publishes its revised metals price assumptions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has released its updated metals
price assumptions in an article titled "S&P Lowers Its Nickel And Aluminum Price
Assumptions For The Rest of 2012; Other Metals Price Assumptions Unchanged,"
published today.Our revised assumptions take into account the notable declines
in spot prices for nickel and aluminum since our last update in January 2012,
continued oversupply in the two markets, and the currently uncertain global
economic outlook.
     
We have left our 2012 price assumptions for other metals--copper, zinc, and 
gold--and our 2013 and long-term price assumptions on all metals unchanged 
because we continue to factor in our assumption of a soft landing in China, 
where we forecast GDP growth of about 8% annually in 2012-2013. We also assume 
virtually flat GDP in Europe and about 2% growth in the U.S. for 2012.

For details on Standard & Poor's methodology to derive its metals price 
assumptions, see "Methodology For Revisions To Standard & Poor's Metals Price 
Assumptions," published Jan. 16, 2012. 


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.