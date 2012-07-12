TEXT-Fitch cuts SUPERVALU rating to 'CCC'

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on SUPERVALU INC. (SVU) and its subsidiaries to 'CCC' from 'B' and has revised its ratings on the company's credit facilities and notes as shown in the rating list below. As of June 16, 2012, the company had $6.3 billion of debt outstanding including capital leases. The downgrade reflects SVU's deteriorating operating results, indicating that its strategy of making gradual price investments to become more competitive is not gaining traction. Fitch sees additional execution risk associated with the company's revised strategy that calls for more aggressive price investments, as they may not yield higher sales volumes. There is also the potential for higher financial leverage should the company be sold. Fitch believes a complete sale of the business is unlikely, although a sale of the hard discount or independent business could weaken the company's business profile. SVU's results continue to disappoint, with first-quarter retail food (supermarket) identical store (ID) sales down 3.7%, and hard discount ID sales (Save-A-Lot) down 3.4%. Sales in the independent business (wholesale distribution) were essentially flat. These declines follow a 2.8% decline in ID sales in fiscal 2012 and a 6.0% decline in fiscal 2011. The company's weak operating results and the challenging environment have led SVU's management to revise its operating strategy by accelerating price investments and financing these investments with accelerated cost reductions. Fitch believes that SVU's negative sales trends will be exacerbated over the near term by this more aggressive pricing posture. Longer term, accelerated price investments may not result in increased volumes, as the entire grocery sector remains fiercely competitive and larger, more capitalized retailers such as Kroger, Safeway and Walmart continue to invest in price reductions as well. As a result, Fitch remains skeptical of Supervalu's ability to narrow the ID sales gap over time. The gross margin was down 10 basis points (bp) during the first quarter, and the SG&A ratio was down 40bp, for a 50bp narrowing of the EBIT margin, from 2.5% in 1Q'11 to 2.0% in 1Q'12. SVU's EBIT margin has been pressured in recent years by weak sales and the deleveraging of fixed costs as well as the impact of ongoing price investments, declining to 2.6% in fiscal 2012 from 2.7% in fiscal 2011 and 3.2% in fiscal 2010. Fitch believes that SVU's operating results will continue to weaken, and that its credit profile could be pressured longer term, with the maturity of $1 billion of 8% notes in 2016 representing a significant hurdle. Fitch expects ID sales will likely worsen and the gross margin will drift lower over the next two years due to the accelerated price investments. This will be offset in part by some expense leverage as the company tackles its cost structure more aggressively. Fitch expects the EBIT margin will narrow from 2.6% in fiscal 2012 (ending February 2012) to below 2.5% over the next two years. EBITDA is expected to drop to below $1.7 billion this year, versus $1.8 billion in fiscal 2012. Adjusted debt/EBITDAR of 4.4x at June 16, 2012 may move only modestly higher over the next two years, reflecting management's continued commitment to repay debt with free cash flow (FCF), estimated by Fitch at around $300 million annually over the next two years. Cash flow is helped by a reduction in capex to $450 million - $500 million from $661 million in fiscal 2012, and the suspension of the dividend, which saves $74 million annually. Management has retained Goldman Sachs and Greenhill & Co. to help evaluate strategic alternatives, which could include selling all or part of the company. SVU has for the first time broken out its hard discount division (Save-A-Lot), leaving it with three reportable segments - retail food, Save-A-Lot and independent business. An outright sale of the business would be complicated by the weak trends within SVU's core retail food segment, and its heavy debt load. However, the hard discount segment would be an attractive property to the right buyer, and the independent business is relatively stable, and could garner some interest. The sale of one or both of these properties could be deleveraging events in the near term, assuming they sold for more than 3.6x EBITDA (the current debt/EBITDA for the whole enterprise), and the proceeds were used for debt reduction. SVU has arranged a new asset-based revolver and term loan (ABL) to replace the current facilities, which are secured only by equity in subsidiaries. The new $1.65 billion is secured primarily by inventories and the new $850 million term loan is secured primarily by real estate. The new facilities eliminate restrictive financial covenants. The new facilities do not violate the limitations on lien covenants in the existing notes, which will therefore remain unsecured. Fitch's existing recovery analysis already assumes that the banks would come ahead of the notes and receive a full recovery. Fitch intends to publish revised recovery ratings and assign ratings to the new credit facilities when they become effective in the next few weeks. With regard to the existing capital structure, Fitch has allocated an assumed enterprise value (EV) across the organization based on a division of the independent business (supply chain) segment between SUPERVALU Inc. (75%) and the direct SVU operating subsidiaries (25%), and a division of the retail segment based on the number of stores at each entity. This refinancing extends the company's maturity schedule, compared with the existing revolver maturity in 2015, and existing term loan maturities in 2015 and 2018. The company's key upcoming maturities are $140 million of notes in 2013, $490 million of notes and the $200 million A/R facility in 2014, and $1 billion of notes in 2016. The company should be able to handle the 2013-2014 maturities with free cash flow, leaving the next big hurdle in May 2016, when the $1 billion in notes comes due. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION A downgrade could result if negative ID sales persist, suggesting the company is not reversing traffic declines, or if operating margins narrow more than expected, leading to weaker FCF and credit metrics. In addition, the company has some refinancing risk longer term, with $1 billion of notes coming due in May of 2016. Fitch has downgraded the following ratings: SUPERVALU INC. --IDR to 'CCC' from 'B'; --$1.5 billion bank facilities to 'B/RR2' from 'BB-/RR2'; --Term Loan B to 'B/RR2' from 'BB-/RR2'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B/RR4'. New Albertson's, Inc. --IDR to 'CCC' from 'B'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B/RR4'. American Stores Company, LLC --IDR to 'CCC' from 'B'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'B-/RR3' from 'B+/RR3'.