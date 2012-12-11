FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises First National special servicing ranking
December 11, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises First National special servicing ranking

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We raised our special loan servicing ranking on First National 
Financial L.P. to ABOVE AVERAGE from AVERAGE.
     -- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE commercial prime and master loan 
servicer rankings and subrankings for management and organization and loan 
administration.
     -- Our rankings reflect the company's stable and experienced management 
team and efficient servicing operations.
    
    Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today raised its special loan servicing ranking on First National Financial 
L.P. (FNF) to ABOVE AVERAGE from AVERAGE. At the same time, we affirmed our 
rankings on FNF as a commercial prime and master mortgage loan servicer in the 
Canadian market. The outlook is stable.    

In addition, we affirmed our subrankings for management and organization and 
loan administration at ABOVE AVERAGE. In accordance with our criteria, we 
believe the financial position to be SUFFICIENT.

MAJOR RANKING FACTORS
Strengths
     -- Effective and stable senior management;
     -- Sound technology environment; and 
     -- Proactive business strategies.

Weaknesses
     -- Lack of significant experience and tenure in middle management and 
staff.
 
The overall ranking reflects our view of FNF's stable and experienced 
management team and staff and more than 20-year history of originating and 
servicing commercial loans for its own book and for third-party investors. Our 
rankings reflect our view of the company's sound management, effective 
technology, and prudent risk management.   

In our opinion, FNF has built an effective management team that continually 
seeks to improve the company's overall operations. The company has 
successfully reengineered its processes over the past several years, in our 
view, and now operates in a virtually paperless environment with improved 
workflow. We believe FNF's ongoing focus on staff training and development, 
along with its prudent risk management methodologies, have supported the 
company's consistent growth. FNF has employed additional technologies, such as 
an investor portal as the portfolio has grown. Senior management has indicated 
that it recognizes the importance of a well-trained staff and has made 
continued enhancements to the training it provides to all employees.   

The outlook is stable. FNF continues to exhibit consistent growth in its 
commercial loan portfolio. We believe the company maintains robust origination 
channels that promote continued, managed growth. We expect that FNF will 
maintain its position as a leading originator and servicer of commercial 
mortgages. Standard & Poor's believes the company to be well structured, 
organized, and directed to handle future growth.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Servicer Evaluation: First National Financial L.P., Aug. 9, 2010
     -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On 
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
