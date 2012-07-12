TEXT-Fitch affirms FIH Erhvervsbank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark-based FIH Erhvervsbank A/S’s guaranteed EMTN programme and notes’ Long-term rating at ‘AAA’ and Short-term rating at ‘F1+. Fitch has also affirmed Sparekassen Hobro’s guaranteed notes’ Long-term rating at ‘AAA’.

The ratings are based entirely on the guarantee by the Kingdom of Denmark (‘AAA’/Stable/‘F1+') and Fitch’s belief that Denmark would honour the guarantee. If Denmark’s ratings were downgraded, or if for any reason Fitch changed its view of the likelihood that Denmark would honour its guarantee, the rating of the guaranteed debt programme and guaranteed issues would also be downgraded.

FIH Ehrvervsbank A/S and Sparekassen Hobro are not rated by Fitch (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)