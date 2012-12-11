FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises New York Times Co notes rating to 'BB-'
December 11, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises New York Times Co notes rating to 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its
issue-level rating on New York City-based The New York Times Co.'s 
senior notes to 'BB-' from 'B+' (one notch above the 'B+' corporate credit
rating). At the same time, we revised our recovery ratings on this debt to '2',
indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in
the event of a payment default, from '4'.

These rating actions reflect our expectation for slightly better recovery 
prospects, following the recent termination of the $125 million asset-based 
revolving credit facility due 2016 and, correspondingly, our anticipation for 
a lower balance of outstanding borrowings in our simulated default scenario. 
We expect that the company will not replace the revolving credit with another 
secured facility due to its large cash balances. We believe cash will exceed 
$900 million at year-end 2012 as proceeds from recent asset sales have not 
been redeployed. We also anticipate that cash balances will remain sizeable 
over the next few years, based on our belief that the company will preserve 
liquidity in light of the weak operating outlook. The company remains heavily 
exposed to unfavorable secular trends affecting newspaper print advertising 
and circulation, despite efforts to increase the contribution from digital 
revenue streams.

For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report, to be 
published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this 
report.

RATINGS LIST

The New York Times Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating       B+/Stable/--

Upgrade; Recovery Rating Revision

The New York Times Co.
                               To          From
 Senior notes                  BB-         B+
   Recovery Rating             2           4


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

