TEXT-S&P raises New York Times Co notes rating to 'BB-'

Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its issue-level rating on New York City-based The New York Times Co.'s senior notes to 'BB-' from 'B+' (one notch above the 'B+' corporate credit rating). At the same time, we revised our recovery ratings on this debt to '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '4'. These rating actions reflect our expectation for slightly better recovery prospects, following the recent termination of the $125 million asset-based revolving credit facility due 2016 and, correspondingly, our anticipation for a lower balance of outstanding borrowings in our simulated default scenario. We expect that the company will not replace the revolving credit with another secured facility due to its large cash balances. We believe cash will exceed $900 million at year-end 2012 as proceeds from recent asset sales have not been redeployed. We also anticipate that cash balances will remain sizeable over the next few years, based on our belief that the company will preserve liquidity in light of the weak operating outlook. The company remains heavily exposed to unfavorable secular trends affecting newspaper print advertising and circulation, despite efforts to increase the contribution from digital revenue streams. For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST The New York Times Co. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Upgrade; Recovery Rating Revision The New York Times Co. To From Senior notes BB- B+ Recovery Rating 2 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.