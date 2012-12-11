FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 7:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: shifting reading habits affect Canadian newspapers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 - Ongoing declines in print advertising and circulation revenues
continue to hound Canadian newspaper publishers said a report published today by
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

And while the Canadian newspaper business is declining at a slower pace than 
in the U.S., mainly due to a better economy that includes lower unemployment, 
a shift in consumers' reading habits to online from print is contributing to 
the pressures.

"This shift in reading habits means publishers continue to lose market share 
to digital advertising," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lori Harris. 
"Furthermore, the weak economy has exacerbated the effect on the industry's 
print advertising spending," Ms. Harris added. 

In its commentary,"The Print Is Getting Smaller For Two Canadian 
Speculative-Grade Newspaper Publishers," Standard & Poor's outlines the effect 
these changes are having on two newspaper publishers Postmedia Network Inc. 
and Black Press Ltd. 



The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
