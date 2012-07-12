TEXT-Fitch affirms Compania Cervecerias Unidas ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU): --Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'; --Bond Programs No. 388, 572 y 573 and bonds issued under those programs, series E, I and H, respectively, at 'AA+(cl)'; --Bond Programs No. 716, 717 y 718 at 'AA+(cl)'; --Long-term national scale rating at 'AA+(cl)'; --Equity Rating at 'Level 1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The 'A' ratings of CCU are amongst the highest corporate ratings issued by Fitch in Latin America due to the company's strong business position, sound cash flow generating capacity, and the stability and defensive nature of the beverage industry. CCU also enjoys a solid financial profile with strong credit metrics, sound liquidity and conservative financial strategy. As of March 31 2012, CCU's leverage as measured by total debt-to-LTM EBITDA was 1.1 times (x), while its net-debt to EBITDA ratio was 0.2x. These levels are below the average levels of the last five years of 1.2x and 0.6x respectively. CCU's rating are constrained by its operations in Argentina through its subsidiary CCU Argentina, given the high political and economic risk associated with operating in this country. Near 14% of the company's EBITDA is generated in Argentina. Strong Market Position in the Beer Business in Chile CCU has a strong position in the Chilean beer market with 80.2% market share. Despite competitive pressures from Cerveceria Chile (subsidiary of Quinsa, which in turn is owned by Ambev) the company has been able to maintain this market position for several years due to its extensive direct-distribution system, diversified product portfolio, successful marketing strategies and the broad appeal of its flagship brand Cristal. CCU's strong position allows it to lead market price adjustments in order to cope with cost pressures. During 2011 Beer business in Chile represented 49% of consolidated EBITDA. Diversified Business Portfolio CCU's ratings also consider its diversified product portfolio and the stability of the beverage industry in Chile. CCU is the largest bottler and distributor of mineral water in Chile with a market share of 58.2% and the second bottler of soft drinks with a 24.8% market share. During 2011, the company's soft drinks business in Chile accounted for 20% of consolidated EBITDA. In Argentina CCU is the second largest beer company with 22.9% market share, after Quinsa. Good Operational Performance, despite Costs Pressures During 2011 CCU continues to have sound operational results despite costs pressures evidenced during the second quarter of 2011. Consolidated volume increased 6.4%, reaching 18.4 million of hectoliters, and average prices increased 9%. CCU's EBITDA increased to CLP 225 billion from CLP 200 billion, and EBITDA margin slipped to 23.3% from 23.9% by the end of 2010. Costs pressures arising from energy, fuel and raw material costs were the main cause. During 1Q'2012, CCU has shown lower EBITDA margins across segments, due to increase competition in Beer in Chile in the modern-trade segment, higher fuel costs in Chile and Argentina, and lower consumption in Argentina. As a result, EBITDA margins decreased to 24.6% from 26.7% during 1Q'2011; while EBITDA reached CLP69 billion. Consolidated volumes increased 8.8% reaching 5.4 million of hectoliters. Chile led volume growth as Argentina showed 1.9% volume contraction. Average prices increased 7.2% following two digits inflation of Argentinean operations, while in Chile average prices only increased 2.2%. LTM EBITDA reached CLP 230 billion with 22.8 EBITDA margin. Conservative Financial Strategy, Low Debt Levels Management's strategy includes maintaining a conservative capital structure and high liquidity. As of March 31, 2012, CCU had CLP245 billion of total debt and CLP194 billion of cash and equivalents, resulting in a CLP 51 billion net debt position. Debt is primarily concentrated in the long term (70% of consolidated debt), of which CLP 152 billion correspond to inflation-adjusted local-currency-denominated bond. Bond maturity profile show some concentration during 2014 when CLP 69 billion are due. CCU should refinance this amount. CCU's debt should remain at these levels as the CAPEX program is expected to be financed with operating cash flows. During 2012 CCU should invest CLP 116 billion, while during 2013 CLP 138 billion. Main investments should be focused on supporting future sales growth mainly in Chile, and marketing assets among others. CCU?s inorganic growth strategy does not disregard any relevant investment in the near future, which should be financed with a combination of debt and cash and could temporarily increase CCU?s financial indebtedness. However, given the company?s strong cash generation capacity, CCU should return to its normal credit metrics in the short to medium term. Potential Rating or Outlook Actions CCU generates strong cash flow from operations. As a result, the leverage of the company is largely dependent upon management's view of its ideal capital structure and its growth plans. The most likely cause of a downgrade would be a change in management's attitude toward maintaining a strong capital structure or a large debt-financed acquisition. A positive rating action is not likely to occur given that it is not expected a significant improvement of operational performance and credit metrics. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)