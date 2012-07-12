FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Primerica senior unsecured notes 'A-'
July 12, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Primerica senior unsecured notes 'A-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to Primerica Inc.'s (PRI) $375 million senior
unsecured notes due in 2022.

We expect PRI's financial leverage to increase to 23.5% from 19.6% following 
its issuance of $375 million in senior unsecured notes and subsequent 
retirement of its outstanding $300 million notes payable to Citigroup Inc. 
Nevertheless, the company's financial leverage remains appropriate for the 
ratings and risk profile. Moreover, PRI's expected GAAP fixed-charge coverage 
of 8x remains very strong. In addition to retiring its outstanding $300 
million notes, PRI expects to use the net proceeds from this debt issuance for 
general corporate purposes.

The counterparty credit rating on PRI reflects its moderate financial leverage 
and very strong fixed-charge coverage metrics. PRI's well-balanced sources of 
cash flows, stemming from life and nonlife business operations of its U.S. and 
Canadian subsidiaries, support this. In addition to term life insurance, its 
sales representatives distribute mutual funds, annuities, and other financial 
products, primarily on behalf of third parties. Historically, commission and 
fees generated from nonlife operations have constituted a significant portion 
of the group's consolidated operating earnings, which we believe enhances 
earnings diversification and provides a significant source of unrestricted 
cash flows.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

RATINGS LIST
Primerica Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating               A-/Stable/--

New Rating
Primerica Inc.
 Senior Unsecured Debt
  $375 Million Notes Due 2022             A-


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

