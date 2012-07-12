TEXT-Fitch affirms Ukreximbank and Oschadbank at 'B'

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine-based JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine's (Ukreximbank) and JSC State Savings Bank of Ukraine's (Oschadbank) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this announcement. Ukreximbank's and Oschadbank's Long-term IDRs are underpinned by potential support from the Ukrainian authorities, if needed. In assessing the probability of support, Fitch views as positive factors the banks' 100%-state ownership, their policy roles, their high systemic importance, and the track record of capital support for the banks under different governments. At the same time, the ratings also take into consideration the ability of the Ukrainian authorities to provide support, as indicated by the sovereign's 'B' Long-term IDR. The Stable Outlooks on the banks' Long-term IDRs reflect the Outlook on the sovereign's Long-term IDR. Improvement or deterioration in Ukraine's sovereign risk profile would generate upward or downward pressure, respectively, on Ukreximbank's and Oschadbank's ratings. The affirmation of Oschadbank's Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's large deposit taking franchise, comfortable liquidity position and a sizeable capital buffer. It also takes into account its improved performance, but the agency cautions that there is a continued degree of volatility given the high concentration of revenues. The rating also takes into account the corporate governance weaknesses driven by directed lending and significant concentration risk in the bank's loan book, notably its exposure to the weak NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine (Naftogaz; 'CCC') and dependence on financial support from the National Bank of Ukraine associated with this exposure. Growth in lending coupled with lower loan impairment charges (LICs) boosted Oschadbank's operating profit in 2011. The bank plans to diversify its net interest income-weighted revenue base by expanding its service offering and targeting new segments. Fitch expects, however, growth potential to be only modest in the medium-term given a challenging operating environment which limits the pool of attractive quality borrowers. Oschadbank reduced its exposure to Naftogaz during 2011, mainly through the settlement by Naftogaz of reverse repos on Ukrainian government debt securities. Despite this, Naftogaz loans, restructured up until 2015, still accounted for a high 34.6% of total loan portfolio at end-2011. The success of the planned continued reduction will depend on whether Naftogaz can generate sufficient cash flows to service its obligations. Oschadbank's non-Naftogaz portfolio grew significantly in 2011 (60% yoy at end-2011), outgrowing the market substantially. Given such aggressive growth, Fitch cautions that problem loans could rise in light of high loan book concentration. Excluding the bank's exposure to Naftogaz, the 19 largest borrowers accounted for 156% of Fitch core capital or 79% of the remaining corporate portfolio at end-2011. The bank's large capital base, however, creates a sizable buffer against single event losses arising from the highly concentrated loan book. Oshadbank's non-performing loans (NPLs; loans past due by 90 days) grew by 29.7% in 2011 and accounted for 11% of non-Naftogaz portfolio. NPLs were fully covered by reserves. Oschadbank's large network and the explicit retail deposit guarantee provides it with stable access to customer funding. Funding for the Naftogaz loan is provided by the authorities. The liquidity cushion is strong, covering 44% of customer deposits at end-Q112. Upside potential for Oschadbank's VR is limited given the bank's close correlation with the performance of Naftogaz. Downward pressures on the VR would arise from material asset quality deterioration, which could potentially stem from the aggressively expanded corporate loan book. The affirmation of Ukreximbank's 'b' VR reflects the bank's sizable capital buffer and solid pre-impairment profitability available to absorb losses, comfortable liquidity and solid corporate franchise. However, Ukreximbank's VR also considers its high loan impairment (albeit lower than for the sector as a whole), high loan concentrations, the large share of FX lending and currently weak profitability, driven by LICs. Ukreximbank's loan growth remained subdued in 2011-Q112, reflecting the bank's modest risk appetite in the still difficult operating environment in Ukraine. Borrower concentrations remain high with the major 20 exposures/total loans ratio at 49% at end-Q112 (137% of equity), reflecting the bank's focus on the larger corporate segment. The large share of FX lending (50% of end-Q112 net loans), though partly mitigated by the FX revenues of the exporting borrowers, remains a significant source of credit risk, as does the sizeable exposure to the troubled real estate sector (50% of Fitch core capital). Public sector companies accounted for 20% of loans, although this is targeted to decrease. Ukreximbank's NPLs continued to grow in Q112 to 15% of loans (end-2011: 12.7%). This is below the average of 18% estimated for Fitch-rated Ukrainian banks at end-2011. NPLs were fully covered by reserves. Write-offs were modest during the crisis, while recoveries on defaulted exposures improved through collateral foreclosures. Similarly to its peers', Ukreximbank's restructured and extended loans were high at 24.5% of end-Q112 loans. Review of these exposures suggests most of them have continued to perform according to revised schedules, which, in a few cases, included grace periods on principal payments, meaning that the efficiency of restructuring is yet to be tested. However, Fitch estimates that Ukreximbank could increase its loan impairment reserves to a high 48% of loans from the current 20% (under local GAAP) before its regulatory capital adequacy ratio (of 32% at end-Q112) would fall to the regulatory minimum of 10%. Fitch views this as a reassuring factor in view of remaining concerns over the asset quality. Growth in client deposits during 2009-2011 underpins Ukreximbank's liquidity position. The cushion of highly liquid assets (both cash and Ukrainian state bonds) remains large, in the absence of material loan growth, but the gross loans-to-deposit ratio at 173% at end-2011 (net loans/deposits: 141%), indicates Ukreximbank's still high reliance on capital markets. Refinancing requirements for external debt are moderate in H212 (equal to 6% of total liabilities) and negligible in 2013-2014, although the large USD750m eurobond due in April 2015 represents a significant 11% of current liabilities. Ukreximbank's VR could be downgraded if large loan losses cause a sharp deterioration in the bank's capital position. A significant improvement in the operating environment and upgrade of the sovereign rating could create scope for an upgrade of the VR. The rating actions are as follows: Oschadbank: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating at 'RR4' Senior unsecured debt in local currency: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr) Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B' VR: affirmed at 'b-' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable Ukreximbank: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating at 'RR4' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CCC'; Recovery Rating at 'RR6' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B' VR: affirmed at 'b' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook StableAdditional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'National Ratings Criteria' dated 19 January 2011, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 16 August 2011 and Evaluating Corporate Governance, dated 13 December 2011, are available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria National Ratings Criteria Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions