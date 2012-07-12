FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch assigns Department of Val-d'Oise 'AA-' rating
July 12, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch assigns Department of Val-d'Oise 'AA-' rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Department of Val-d'Oise a
Long-term local and foreign currency rating of 'AA-' and a Short-term foreign
currency rating of 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings are underpinned by solid economic fundamentals, strong management,
average operating performance and high level of debt. The Outlooks are Stable as
Fitch forecasts a steady improvement of operating performance, consistent with
the current ratings level.

A weakening of the current margin to below 7% during three consecutive years and
of debt payback ratio to above 15 years could lead to a downgrade. Current
margin consistently above 15%, together with debt stock below 75% of current
revenue could lead to a upgrade.

Val-d'Oise benefits from solid economic fundamentals as it is located within
Ile-de-France ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+'), one of the wealthiest and most productive
European regions. Its long term economic growth prospects are supported by
dynamic industries, a highly qualified workforce, outstanding transportation
infrastructure, and its proximity to Paris-La-Defense, one of the main European
business districts.

The department's budgetary structure is rigid as revenue flexibility was
severely limited by recent reforms, with modifiable tax revenue accounting for a
low 18.8% of 2011 operating revenue. Operating expenditure is largely made of
staff costs and dynamic state-defined social support policies (17.9% and 47.6%
of 2011 operating expenditure respectively).

Operating margin improved to 10.8% in 2011 from a low 4.6% of operating revenue
in 2009, mainly due to strong, tax-driven operating revenue growth (8.3% in
2011). Fitch forecasts a steady improvement of operating and current margins to
12.7% and 9.3% in 2015 respectively. Expectations are based on the department's
administrative reform and cost-cutting plan, which should limit annual operating
expenditure growth to 1.1%, below expected average revenue growth of 1.7% per
year.

Val-d'Oise's capital expenditure self-financing rate increased to 36.9% in 2011
from 17% in 2010, owing to a stronger current margin and falling capital
expenditure to EUR154.4m in 2011 from EUR188.8m in 2010. Fitch expects the
self-financing rate to stabilise at a 37% average, notably due to capital
expenditure moderation at a EUR135m annual average until 2015.

Direct debt increased by 5.6% in 2011 to EUR961.8m, or 102.5% of current
revenue, a relatively high level compared to peers. Debt structure is balanced,
with no risky structured products. Fitch expects the debt level to decrease to
95.9% of current revenue by 2015, provided the department manages to keep the
current level of capital expenditure self-financing. Debt payback ratio should
improve from a high 12.5 years in 2011 to 10 years in 2015.

High level of debt guarantees (EUR429m at end-2011) is mostly related (92.6%) to
social housing institutions, which are strictly monitored and regulated by the
state. Main dependent public sector entities are also considered low-risk (fire
services and social housing institution).

Department of Val-d'Oise is located at the north-west of Ile-de-France region.
Its 1.2m inhabitants account for 9.9% of the regional population, with wealth
indicators above the national average but weaker than the regional average.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2011, and
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United
States", dated 5 March 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the
United States

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
