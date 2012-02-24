FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P FAQ addresses effect of oil prices on U.S. recovery
February 24, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P FAQ addresses effect of oil prices on U.S. recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Feb 24 - --Standard & Poor's Ratings Services responded to questions about
rising fuel costs and their effect on the U.S. economic recovery and certain
sectors in an article published today, titled "Will Higher Oil Prices Hamper The
U.S. Economic Recovery?." Specifically, the report answers the following
questions: 	
    -- At what price would the cost of oil derail the recovery? 	
    -- How will higher gas prices affect the oil and gas sector? 	
    -- What effect will higher gas prices have on the automobile sector? 	
    -- Will higher oil prices hinder transportation-sector growth?	
    -- What will be the effect on the leisure sector?	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

