FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch revises 4 Tunisian leasing companies ratingss
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises 4 Tunisian leasing companies ratingss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has revised Tunisie Leasing, Arab Tunisian Lease, Compagnie Internationale de Leasing and Attijari Leasing’s subordinated debt issues’ National Long-term ratings.

Fitch’s review is part of a broad review of Fitch-rated subordinated debts. All the four Tunisian leasing companies’ rated subordinated debt issues are Lower Tier 2 issues.

Tunisie Leasing, Arab Tunisian Lease, Compagnie Internationale de Leasing and Attijari Leasing have National Long-term ratings at ‘BBB+(tun)', ‘BBB(tun)', ‘BBB-(tun)’ and ‘BB+(tun)’ respectively.

Lower Tier 2 debt issued by these leasing companies are rated three notches below their respective National Long-term rating, given weak recovery prospects an investor could expect on investments in these subordinated debts in the event of default.

The rating actions are as follows:

Tunisie Leasing: National Subordinated debt rating: downgraded to ‘BB+(tun) from ‘BBB-(tun)’

Arab Tunisian Lease: National Subordinated debt rating: downgraded to ‘BB(tun)’ from ‘BB+(tun); removed from Rating Watch Negative

Compagnie Internationale de Leasing: National Subordinated debt rating: upgraded to ‘BB-(tun)’ from ‘B+(tun)’

Attijari Leasing National Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at ‘B+(tun)' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.