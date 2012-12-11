FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Canadian Credit Card Quality Index improves in Oct
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Canadian Credit Card Quality Index improves in Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 - According to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services recent report, the
charge-off rate in the Canadian Credit Card Quality Index (Canadian CCQI)
improved modestly in October, decreasing to 3.8% from 3.9% in September. 

"The payment rate increased to 39.0% from 33.2% the previous month, however, 
we believe this is largely because there are more processing days in October," 
said credit analyst Matthew Mitchell. Additionally, yield and excess spread 
increased to 21.8% and 13.8%, respectively, from 19.9% and 11.7%. 

We published "Canadian Credit Card Quality Index Report: Losses Slightly 
Declined, While Payment Rates Increased In October 2012," on Dec. 5, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

