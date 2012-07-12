FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Talisman 1 Finance class G notes
July 12, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Talisman 1 Finance class G notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Talisman 1 Finance plc Class G
commercial mortgage-backed floating-rate notes, as follows:

EUR1.1m Class G (XS0220380363): affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Estimate RE0%
assigned

The affirmation and assignment of the RE0% Recovery Estimate reflect the
uncertainty over final recoveries caused by the claim for reimbursement of
work-out costs put forward by the Prime loan B note lenders. The EUR0.5m claim,
together with legal costs and senior fees to be paid ahead of the notes'
redemption, would likely consume most of the available funds from the repayment
of the last loan securing the transaction, which was reported in January 2012.
Fitch took a conservative assumption in assigning a 'RE0%' due to lack of
detailed information and uncertain outcome of the claim.

Once final proceeds, if any, have been distributed to the remaining bonds, the
rating on the Class G notes will be withdrawn.


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.

Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria' dated 4 April 2012, 'Global
Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated 6 June 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria

