TEXT-S&P: eight covered bond programs on watch negative
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: eight covered bond programs on watch negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

July 12 - OVERVIEW
     -- On July 12, 2012, the criteria framework we use for assessing 
counterparty risk in covered bonds became effective.
     -- Based on our analysis under the updated criteria, we have placed on 
CreditWatch negative our ratings on five European covered bond programs.
     -- Our ratings on two European covered bond programs that were already on 
CreditWatch negative based on our view of issuer creditworthiness are now 
additionally on CreditWatch negative for counterparty criteria reasons due to 
the criteria implementation. 
     -- We have also lowered our ratings on one European covered bond program, 
which is now on CreditWatch negative for counterparty criteria reasons in 
addition to our view of issuer creditworthiness.
     -- We placed on CreditWatch negative our short-term ratings on four of 
the above-mentioned European covered bond programs.
     -- Our ratings on 145 or 95% of European covered bond programs or Spanish 
multicedulas transactions are likely to be unaffected by the implementation of 
our updated criteria.
     -- We intend to resolve all of these counterparty criteria-related 
CreditWatch placements on a continuous basis by affirming or lowering the 
ratings on or before the Jan. 11, 2013 transition date.
    
     July 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit
rating actions on eight European covered bond programs and related series
following its review of covered bond programs' exposure to counterparty risk
(see list below). 

This review follows the update of our methodology and assumptions for 
assessing counterparty and supporting party risk in covered bonds 
(collectively "counterparty risk") published on May 31, 2012 and the effective 
date of the new criteria today (see "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting 
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," and "Counterparty Risk Framework 
Methodology And Assumptions").

We have reviewed whether the action plans submitted by the issuers enable the 
covered bond programs to meet the rating criteria within the subsequent six 
months (i.e., by Jan. 11, 2013, the transition date) or, if issuers have not 
submitted action plans, whether the existing program structures already meet 
the criteria. 

Where no action plans were provided or action plans were provided to address 
counterparty exposure, but in our view uncertainty persists as to whether 
these steps will enable the covered bond program to meet the rating criteria 
or to meet the criteria by the transition date, we have placed the ratings on 
CreditWatch negative. Based on our analysis under the updated criteria, we 
have:
     -- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on five European covered 
bond programs. We have received no action plan for four programs and one 
program is affected as we believe the action plan does not currently mitigate 
the covered bond program's exposure to relevant counterparties in accordance 
with our criteria. 
     -- Updated the reasons behind our CreditWatch negative placements of our 
ratings on two European covered bond programs. These ratings are now on 
CreditWatch negative for counterparty criteria reasons as well as our view of 
issuer creditworthiness. 
     -- Lowered our ratings on one European covered bond program due to our 
assessment of the existing derivative exposures under our covered bonds 
counterparty criteria. In combination with the issuer's creditworthiness, this 
assessment would not allow the current covered bond ratings to be maintained 
at the current rating level based on the program's current characteristics. 
Our ratings on this program are now on CreditWatch negative for counterparty 
criteria reasons as well as our view of the issuer's creditworthiness and our 
assessment of the cash flow risk.
     -- Placed on CreditWatch negative our short-term ratings on four European 
covered bond programs.
  
The resolution of the counterparty criteria-related CreditWatch placements 
will depend on program-specific details and on the extent to which program 
sponsors and counterparties elect to take remedial action. During the period 
from the effective date until the transition date of Jan. 11, 2013--by which 
we aim to resolve the CreditWatch placements--we intend to resolve the 
counterparty criteria-related CreditWatch placements on a continuous basis by 
affirming or lowering the ratings within six months. 

Our ratings on 145 or 95% of European covered bond programs or Spanish 
multicedulas transactions are likely to be unaffected by the implementation of 
the updated criteria. This is because we believe that either the existing 
program structures already meet the criteria, or we have concluded that issuer 
action plans provided will effectively mitigate the covered bond programs' 
exposure to relevant counterparties in accordance with our criteria--and it is 
likely that the issuer will effectively implement them within the prescribed 
timeframe. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 
2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 
     -- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And 
Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept 14, 2009
     -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 
2008 

RATINGS LIST   

                        Rating
Program/      To                     From
Country: Covered bond type

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative 

Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank
              AA/Watch Neg           AA/Negative
Germany: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Hypothekenpfandbriefe)

Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank
              A/Watch Neg            A/Stable
Germany: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Offentliche Pfandbriefe)

Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International S.A.
              AA/Watch Neg           AA/Stable 
Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettre de Gage Publiques)

UniCredit SpA Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite Programme   
              AA+/Watch Neg          AA+/Negative
Italy: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite)

Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC Global Covered Bond Programme
              AAA/Watch Neg          AAA/Stable
U.K.: Mortgage Covered Bonds 

Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative 

Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland AG
              AA-/Watch Neg          AA-/Watch Neg
Germany: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Offentliche Pfandbriefe)

Dexia LdG Banque S.A.
              AA/Watch Neg           AA/Watch Neg
Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettre de Gage Publiques)

Rating Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch Negative

Dexia Municipal Agency 
              AA+/Watch Neg          AAA/Watch Neg
France: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Obligation Foncieres)

Short-Term Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative

Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank
              A-1+/Watch Neg         A-1+
Germany: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Hypothekenpfandbriefe)

Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank
              A-1/Watch Neg          A-1
Germany: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Offentliche Pfandbriefe)

Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International S.A.
              A-1+/Watch Neg         A-1+
Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettre de Gage Publiques)

Dexia LdG Banque S.A.
              A-1+/Watch Neg         A-1+
Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettre de Gage Publiques)


 The ratings on these covered bond programs are now on CreditWatch negative 
for counterparty criteria reasons in addition to our view of issuer 
creditworthiness.

