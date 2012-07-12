FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Pantry Inc
#Market News
July 12, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Pantry Inc

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. convenience store operator Pantry plans to refinance its
existing debt.
     -- We are assigning our 'BB' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to the 
company's proposed bank credit facilities, and our 'B+' issue-level and '4' 
recovery ratings to its unsecured notes.
     -- All other ratings are unchanged, including the 'B+' corporate credit 
rating.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will improve its 
financial flexibility through extended debt maturities, and modest debt 
reduction will offset some profitability pressures due to contraction in fuel 
margins.   

Rating Action
On July 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' 
issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to Cary, N.C.-based The Pantry Inc.'s 
proposed $480 million bank credit facilities, comprising a $225 million 
five-year revolver and a $255 million seven-year term loan B. We also assigned 
our 'B+' issue-level and '4' recovery ratings to its new $250 million senior 
unsecured notes. According to the company, it plans to use the proceeds, along 
with existing cash, to refinance existing debt. We expect the new revolver to 
be undrawn at closing.  

We also affirmed all ratings on the company, including our 'B+' corporate 
credit rating. The rating outlook is stable.  

Rationale
The ratings on Pantry reflect our view that credit metrics should remain 
consistent with our assessment of a "highly leveraged" financial profile 
because of its high, but declining, debt levels and cash flow volatility 
associated with its dependence on fuel prices. Our view of the company's 
business risk profile as "weak" incorporates its participation in the 
fragmented and highly competitive convenience store industry, exposure to 
volatile fuel costs that could impact performance measures, and geographic 
concentration in the Southeastern U.S.   

We think the proposed refinancing and the company's planned use of existing 
cash on hand to reduce debt will provide some cushion against the effects of 
lower fuel margins we are anticipating in the next few quarters. Pro forma for 
the transactions, we estimate that debt to EBITDA and funds from operations 
(FFO) to debt would be 5.2x and nearly 15%, respectively. Looking ahead to the 
next year, debt reduction and our anticipation of adequate covenant headroom 
are key factors supportive to the ratings. 

Our assumptions for the next 12 months include:
     -- Fuel margins will decline to an average of about 12 cents a gallon due 
to fuel cost inflation; 
     -- Merchandise same-store sales growth of about 3%, and margins in the 
low-33% area as the adverse impact of tobacco products sales offsets some 
benefits from store remodeling and product initiatives;   
     -- We forecast capital expenditures in the $80 million to $85 million 
range and we see the company generating free cash flows of about $45 million; 
and
     -- We think the company will likely use a portion of cash flows for 
additional debt reduction.   

Under these base-case assumptions, we forecast leverage in the mid-5x area and 
FFO to debt of about 14%. A risk to our forecast is greater-than-anticipated 
fuel cost inflation, which could intensify margin pressures as the company may 
not be able to adjust selling prices quickly because of the competitive 
operating environment. Historically, such trends have been for short periods 
and typically lead to swings in credit metrics. It is our view that the 
company's planned debt reduction with existing cash would afford it some 
flexibility to maintain credit metrics commensurate with a highly leveraged 
financial risk profile.  

Liquidity
We view Pantry's liquidity as "adequate" over the next 12 months. Liquidity 
sources include generated cash flows and a new $225 million revolving credit 
facility that expires in 2017. Our liquidity assumptions include the 
following: 
     -- Sources will exceed uses by 1.2x or more; 
     -- Sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%; 
     -- EBITDA cushion under financial covenants should be in the high-teens 
area over the next few quarters; and 
     -- We expect the revolver to remain undrawn given our cash flow 
projections.  

In our forecast assumptions, we see Pantry generating about $125 million in 
annual operating cash flows. After capital spending, we estimate free cash 
flows of about $45 million, representing approximately 25% of EBITDA. Pantry 
has some flexibility to lower capital spending if necessary, since a 
meaningful portion of the expenditures are for store upgrades that it could 
delay.  

Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Pantry, to 
be published soon after this report on RatingsDirect. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite some contraction in 
fuel margins, debt reduction will allow the company to maintain credit metrics 
commensurate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We forecast fuel 
margins of 12 cents per gallon on average over the next year, and a 3% 
increase in merchandise same-store sales. These drivers will lead to leverage 
in the mid-5x area and FFO/debt of about 14%. In addition, we anticipate 
interest coverage of slightly under 2.5x.  

We could lower the ratings if market conditions contribute to a 
larger-than-forecasted decline in fuel margin, to roughly 10 cents per gallon, 
and merchandise same-store sales decrease to negative levels. If these were to 
occur, we would expect the cushion under financial covenants to narrow to the 
mid-single-digit area and leverage to increase to over 6.5x on a sustained 
basis.  

We do not anticipate a positive rating action in the next year because of our 
expectation that leverage will remain high in the near term and the weak 
business risk profile that incorporates earnings volatility relating to oil 
prices. However, if Pantry reduces debt above our expectations and improves 
leverage to about 4x on a sustained basis, we could raise the ratings. Drivers 
of better credit metrics would include merchandise same-store sales growth 
close to 10%, gross margins improving by about 100 basis points, and fuel 
margins staying near 12 cents.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

The Pantry Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       

New Ratings

The Pantry Inc.
 Senior Secured                                          
  US$225 mil revolver bank ln due 2017  BB                 
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
  US$255 mil term ln B bank ln due 2019 BB                 
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
 Senior Unsecured
  US$250 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020     B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      4                  

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged

The Pantry Inc.
 Senior Secured                         BB
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
 Subordinated                           B-
   Recovery Rating                      6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
