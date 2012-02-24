TEXT-S&P affirms Ball Corp ratings

Overview -- U.S.-based can maker Ball Corp. plans to issue $500 million of senior notes due 2022 for refinancing purposes. -- We are affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating and issue-level ratings on Ball. -- At the same time, we are assigning our 'BB+' senior unsecured debt rating and '4' recovery rating to these notes. We are assigning a 'BB+' preliminary rating to the company's new shelf registration. -- The stable outlook reflects steady cash flow generation and our expectation that credit measures will remain appropriate for the ratings. Rating Action On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed all of its ratings, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, on Broomfield, Colo.-based Ball Corp. The recovery ratings on Ball's senior unsecured debt remain unchanged at '4' and the recovery rating on Ball's senior secured debt remains unchanged at '2'. At the same time, we assigned our 'BB+' (the same as the corporate credit rating) senior unsecured debt rating to Ball's proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. We also assigned this debt a '4' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of an average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also assigned a 'BB+' preliminary senior unsecured debt rating to the company's shelf registration. Rationale The ratings on Ball reflect our assessment of the company's satisfactory business risk profile as "satisfactory" and financial risk profile as "significant" (as our criteria define the terms), as well as its status as a leading global can manufacturer with trailing-12-month sales of $8.6 billion. On Feb. 24, 2012, Ball announced its intention to offer to purchase its $450 million senior notes due 2018 and to issue $500 million in senior notes due 2022. Ball expects to use net proceeds from the offering to fund the purchase of the tendered 2018 notes, as well as for general corporate purposes including acquisitions, pension plan contributions, capital expenditures, working capital, and share repurchases. Pro forma for the note offering, as of Dec. 31, 2011, Ball had total adjusted debt of about $3.85 billion. We adjust debt to include about $583 million of tax-effected unfunded postretirement liabilities and $77 million of capitalized operating leases Ball is one of the world's largest beverage can producers. It holds the No. 1 position in North America and the No. 2 position in Europe--the two largest can markets--and is also among the market leaders in China and Brazil. Ball is also a major manufacturer of food and aerosol cans. It also has an aerospace business that produces spacecraft, instruments, sensors, and other technologies that collect, gather, and process data. This business, which has historically represented about 10% of total sales, has picked up after a period of reduced government spending and a slowdown in new contract awards. In 2010, Ball sold its plastic packaging operations, which in the past had contributed only modestly to earnings and cash flow. Competition in the metal packaging industry is intense, particularly in the mature markets of North America and Europe, and comes from large global rivals and intermaterial substitution. However, the market is fairly concentrated, and producers have rationalized capacity in mature markets to balance supply and demand. Ball also benefits from fairly stable demand--most of its business is related to food and beverage end markets. A substantial portion of revenue is under customer contracts that typically include clauses for the pass-through of fluctuating raw material prices. These factors support stable earnings and cash flow over economic cycles. Ball has some customer concentration, with significant sales to large beer and soft drink manufacturers and their affiliates. Revenue and earnings are also concentrated in metal beverage cans, although moderate geographic diversity (with about 31% of sales coming from outside the U.S.), partially offset the concentration risk. In recent years, Ball has grown through internal capacity expansions, joint ventures, and acquisitions, primarily in emerging markets like Brazil and China. The construction of new beverage can plants in China, Brazil, and Vietnam is on schedule and are expected to come on line by the end of first-quarter 2012. Ball has considerable capital expansion programs in place for China in 2012, where the can market is expected to witness substantial growth (the company anticipates demand for beer in metal cans will increase substantially from the current 5% penetration level). For fiscal 2011, Ball delivered strong operating performance with double-digit growth in revenue and operating earnings, and strong free cash generation. We expect the company to continue to boost revenue and profitability on considerable volume growth in Brazil and China and our expectation for relatively stable raw material prices. However, in the coming months, we expect the stagnant to slightly negative growth in volume in mature markets of North America and Western Europe, and price cost compression in Europe, to offset favorable trends in emerging markets. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect Ball to generate free cash flow of more than $300 million annually for the next few years--we expect this will be largely distributed to shareholders. Adjusted EBITDA margins are fairly steady, in the 13% to 14% range, while return on capital is healthy in the high-teen percentage area. We expect Ball will continue to maintain adjusted EBITDA margins and return on capital at similar levels in the next few years. Despite Ball's increased use of debt in recent years to fund acquisitions and growth, credit measures continue to be in line with expectations. We expect the company to prudently balance future growth, shareholder rewards, and acquisitions at a level appropriate for the current ratings. Funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt is currently at 24%, stronger than the 20% we expect for the current ratings. We adjust debt to include about $583 million of tax-effected, unfunded postretirement obligations and $77 million of capitalized operating leases. Liquidity Ball's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. As of Dec. 31, 2011, it had $166 million in cash and almost full availability (not including a modest amount of letters of credit) under its $1 billion revolving credit facility maturing in 2015. Ball also has a receivable securitization program maturing in August 2014 that permits maximum borrowings of $150 million to $275 million, depending on the seasonal accounts receivable balances in the company's North American packaging businesses. As of Dec. 31, 2011, $231.0 million was outstanding under the accounts receivable securitization and $148.6 million outstanding under uncommitted bank facilities. Our liquidity assessment also incorporates the following observations and expectations: -- Ball will generate $300 million or more of free cash flow annually for the next two years; -- Working capital could be a moderate use of cash as the company continues to grow; -- Capital spending should be about $400 million in 2012, including approximately $200 million of growth spending; -- Sources of liquidity should exceed uses by at least 1.2x during the next year, and liquidity sources would exceed uses even in the unlikely event that EBITDA were to decline by 20%; -- Ball will remain in compliance with the financial covenants under its senior secured credit agreement, which include minimum interest coverage of 3.5x and maximum leverage of 4x; -- Debt maturities are manageable with $68 million and $135 million due in 2012 and 2013, respectively; and -- We believe Ball has sound bank relationships and good credit market standing, supporting our liquidity assessment. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Ball, to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. Relatively steady demand for beverage cans in developed markets, growth in emerging markets, and contributions from new products should continue to support strong discretionary cash flow, which we expect Ball to use primarily for share repurchases, and capital expansion. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect organic revenue growth of 4%--about a 50 basis point decline in EBITDA margins from 2011 levels, free cash utilized for dividends and share repurchases, and potential moderate debt-funded acquisitions. Based on our expectations, FFO to total adjusted debt would remain about 20% to 25%. However, we could lower the ratings if an acquisition were large enough to prevent credit measures from strengthening to levels we consider appropriate for the ratings in the next couple of years. Financial policies, including management's comfort with the company's current credit metrics and its desire to retain flexibility for acquisitions and share repurchases, make an upgrade unlikely in the next few years. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Ball Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Ball Corp. Senior Secured BBB- Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured BB+ Recovery Rating 4 Ball European Holdings S.A.R.L. Senior Secured BBB- Recovery Rating 2 New Rating Ball Corp. Senior Unsecured US$500 mil sr nts due 2022 BB+ Recovery Rating 4